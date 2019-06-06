Emailage Expands EMEA Presence With New Dublin Office

To boost development and IT support teams Emailage open new regional office, following the close of a strong quarter

DUBLIN, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emailage , the global leader in online fraud prevention and email risk assessment , opens a new office in Dublin, Ireland, bringing eight new jobs across five highly technical roles to the city centre.

Dublin is fast becoming the Silicon Valley of Europe, and the new Emailage office will serve as the IT Center of Excellence. The purpose of the new office is to expand development and customer IT support teams in Europe and for increased talent acquisition.

The announcement follows through on Emailage's promise last month to make investments in key regions and will initially bring eight new jobs across five roles to Dublin including software developers, DevOps, security engineer, support personnel, and decision science. Additionally, Emailage have added new team members to other offices across EMEA including France and Germany.

Emailage has had 16 consecutive quarters of growth with the first quarter of 2019 being the most successful to date. In which, they added a "big four" bank in the U.S. and a global e-commerce solution provider.

"The Dublin office is another step in our journey to end global fraud. We decided earlier this year we would focus on the continued investment of teams in key regions to support company growth and local customers," said Amador Testa, Chief Product Officer at Emailage.

Emailage's Chief Technology Officer, Rafael Loureiro, commented: "We decided to expand into Dublin because due to the growing talent pool in software support, development, and engineering. And we see this new office as critical to our continued expansion and vital to providing our customers with full regulatory compliance and best-in-class performance."

