emagine Completes Acquisition of Waada The Movement, Advancing Its Global Advisory and Delivery Capabilities

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- emagine today announced the completion of its acquisition of Waada The Movement, marking the next step in scaling its international technology and business change consultancy business.

Waada comprises Prowareness, a senior-led transformation advisory business, and DevOn, a high-end engineering and technology delivery organization. With the transaction, both capabilities are fully integrated into emagine's unified global operating model.

The acquisition reinforces emagine's focus on complex, large-scale transformation programs where strategic direction and technical execution must operate seamlessly. It comes at a time when enterprises are placing greater emphasis on execution speed, accountability, and measurable outcomes.

"Our clients are investing heavily in transformation, and they expect to see results," said Anders Gratte, CEO of emagine. "They want fewer handoffs, clearer accountability, and faster movement from strategy to live solutions and improved outcomes. This transaction strengthens how we execute complex programs with discipline and impact. It reinforces a model defined by seniority across our teams, close client partnership, and disciplined delivery at scale."

Following integration, emagine triples its engineering capacity in India while continuing to operate under its practitioner-led approach. Clients work directly with experienced professionals across advisory and delivery functions, supported by a globally integrated operating framework.

"Joining emagine is an important milestone for our teams and our clients," said Vikram Kapoor, CEO of Waada. "As part of a larger international network, we can bring our advisory and engineering expertise to a broader set of complex, global programs. Our customers will benefit from greater scale, deeper coordination, and the ability to execute with the same discipline and high standards."

