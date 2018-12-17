Eltel signs renewal of three-year telecom frame agreement in Finland worth about EUR 39 million

HELSINKI, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltel's Communication business in Finland has signed a renewal of a three-year frame agreement with Finnish telecommunications provider DNA to be a major fixed network service supplier. The agreement is worth about EUR 39 million.

Eltel's scope comprises design, installation, and maintenance of DNA's cable networks. The agreement also includes service installations for DNA's business and consumer customers in Southern Finland.

The agreement period starts February 2019 and is valid until the end of January 2022.

About Eltel

Eltel is a leading Northern European provider of technical services for critical infrastructure networks – Infranets – in the segments of Power, Communication and Other, with operations throughout the Nordics, Poland and Germany. Eltel provides a broad, integrated range of services from maintenance and upgrade services to project deliveries. Eltel has a diverse contract portfolio and a growing customer base of large network owners. In 2017, Eltel had annual sales of EUR 1.3 billion. The total number of employees currently stands at around 7,500. Eltel AB has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015.

