Eltel Signs Renewal of Three-year Telecom Frame Agreement in Finland Worth About EUR 39 Million
17 Jan, 2019, 08:28 GMT
HELSINKI, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltel's Communication business in Finland has signed a renewal of a three-year frame agreement with Finnish telecommunications provider DNA to be a major fixed network service supplier. The agreement is worth about EUR 39 million.
Eltel's scope comprises design, installation, and maintenance of DNA's cable networks. The agreement also includes service installations for DNA's business and consumer customers in Southern Finland.
The agreement period starts February 2019 and is valid until the end of January 2022.
For further information:
Juha Luusua
Managing Director
Country Unit Finland
Phone: +358-40-311-3005
juha.luusua@eltelnetworks.com
Elin Otter
Head of Communications and Investor Relations
Tel: +46-72-595-4692
elin.otter@eltelnetworks.se
About Eltel
Eltel is a leading Northern European provider of technical services for critical infrastructure networks – Infranets – in the segments of Power, Communication and Other, with operations throughout the Nordics, Poland and Germany. Eltel provides a broad, integrated range of services from maintenance and upgrade services to project deliveries. Eltel has a diverse contract portfolio and a growing customer base of large network owners. In 2017, Eltel had annual sales of EUR 1.3 billion. The total number of employees currently stands at around 7,500. Eltel AB has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/eltel/r/eltel-signs-renewal-of-three-year-telecom-frame-agreement-in-finland-worth-about-eur-39-million,c2720292
The following files are available for download:
|
Eltel signs renewal of three-year telecom frame agreement in Finland worth about EUR 39 million
|
Eltel technicians
SOURCE ELTEL
Share this article