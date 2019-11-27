Eltel signs contract to build transmission line in Finland worth about EUR 17.5 million

HELSINKI, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltel's Power business in Finland has signed an agreement with Fingrid, Finland's national transmission system operator, to build a 45 km long 400+110 kV power transmission line in the Oulu region. The contract is worth about EUR 17.5 million.

The project will strengthen the transmission grid towards eastern Finland and the so-called Lake Line between Lappeenranta and Oulu. The new 400+110 kV transmission line will improve the reliability, energy efficiency and capacity of the existing transmission grid.

Eltel's scope of work covers turnkey delivery of the new line and modifications to the existing 110 kV, 220 kV and 400 kV lines with about 220 towers.

The project will start immediately and is expected to be completed in 2022.

