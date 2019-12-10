Eltel signs a three-year telecom frame agreement in Sweden worth about EUR 17 million

HELSINKI, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltel's Communication business in Sweden has signed a three-year frame agreement with Telenor, an international provider of communication services. The agreement covers field services in Sweden worth about EUR 17 million.

The scope includes installations, service and maintenance on Telenor's fixed and mobile networks. With the agreement, Eltel becomes Telenor's main partner in Sweden regarding corrective and preventive maintenance in their fixed and mobile network.

The three-year agreement starts in March 2020 and includes an option for an additional one plus one year.

Eltel is a leading Northern European provider of technical services for critical infrastructure networks – Infranets – in the segments of Power, Communication and Other, with operations throughout the Nordics, Poland and Germany. Eltel provides a broad, integrated range of services from maintenance and upgrade services to project deliveries. Eltel has a diverse contract portfolio and a growing customer base of large network owners. In 2018, Eltel had annual sales of EUR 1.2 billion. The total number of employees currently stands at around 7,000. Eltel AB has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015.

