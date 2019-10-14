Eltel's Power Business in Finland Signs a Two-year Frame Agreement Worth EUR 13 Million

HELSINKI, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltel's Power business in Finland has signed a two-year frame agreement with Elenia, a leading Finnish electricity distribution company. The agreement covers four new network areas and is worth about EUR 13 million.

The scope includes design, construction, maintenance and fault repair services for distribution networks in Nokia, Orivesi, Laukaa and Jyväskylä. The network areas supplement Eltel's existing Elenia portfolio, doubling the total number of network areas to eight out of 20.

The two-year agreement starts on February 1, 2020 and includes an option for another two years.

About Eltel

Eltel is a leading Northern European provider of technical services for critical infrastructure networks – Infranets – in the segments of Power, Communication and Other, with operations throughout the Nordics, Poland and Germany. Eltel provides a broad, integrated range of services from maintenance and upgrade services to project deliveries. Eltel has a diverse contract portfolio and a growing customer base of large network owners. In 2018, Eltel had annual sales of EUR 1.2 billion. The total number of employees currently stands at around 7,100. Eltel AB has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015.

For further information:

Juha Luusua

Managing Director

Country Unit Finland

Phone: +358-40-311-3005

juha.luusua@eltelnetworks.com

Elin Otter

Director

Communications & Investor Relations

Phone: +46-72-595-4692

elin.otter@eltelnetworks.se

