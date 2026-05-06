Elsevier's ClinicalPath is now a Recognized Quality Solution for the ASCO Certified Program

Designation reflects ClinicalPath's alignment with ASCO certified standards

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier today announced that ClinicalPath, its oncology decision support solution, has been designated a Recognized Quality Solution (RQS) by the Association for Clinical Oncology for the ASCO Certified program, reinforcing its role in advancing high-quality, patient-centered cancer care.

Omry Bigger, President, Clinical Solutions, Elsevier said "Cancer practices want to deliver the best care possible, and this recognition means they can be even more confident in the value ClinicalPath provides. Being able to support cancer practices with their reporting requirements is a crucial element of the RQS designation, and we look forward to taking this step forward with our customers."

Clifford A. Hudis, MD, FACP, FASCO, CEO of ASCO said, "We are pleased to designate Elsevier's ClinicalPath as a Recognized Quality Solution. ClinicalPath underwent a rigorous validation process that reviewed the necessary data elements for clinical quality measurement and pathway utilization. This recognition demonstrates Elsevier's commitment to assisting practices with meeting certification requirements."

With ClinicalPath, cancer centers can:

Deliver consistent high-quality, patient-centered care aligned with ASCO Certified standards

aligned with ASCO Certified standards Leverage evidence-based pathways driven by the latest research, updated content, and integrated clinical trials

driven by the latest research, updated content, and integrated clinical trials Streamline quality reporting and compliance with automated capture of pathway utilization and on/off pathway data

with automated capture of pathway utilization and on/off pathway data Enhance credibility and align with payers through support for value-based care models

You can find out more about ClinicalPath here.

About ASCO Certified

ASCO Certified is a practice certification demonstrating oncology patient-centered care based on the Oncology Medical Home (OMH) Standards from the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the Community Oncology Alliance (COA). These standards aim to establish core elements needed to deliver high-quality cancer care and achieve broad consensus among all stakeholders on what patients with cancer should expect and receive from their cancer care teams.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global leader in advanced information and decision support. For over a century, we have been helping advance science and healthcare to advance human progress. We support academic and corporate research communities, doctors, nurses, future healthcare professionals and educators across 170 countries in their vital work. We do this by delivering mission-critical insights and innovative solutions that combine trusted, evidence-based scientific and medical content with cutting-edge AI technologies to help impact makers achieve better outcomes. We champion inclusion and sustainability by embedding these values into our products and culture, working with the communities that we serve. The Elsevier Foundation supports research and health partnerships around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.elsevier.com and follow us on social media @elsevierconnect.

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