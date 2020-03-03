Elsevier to Showcase Award-winning Clinical Decision Support Solutions at HIMSS20

Four-year KLAS Category Leader in Clinical Decision Support – Care Plans & Order Sets, 'Care Planning' among solutions to be featured

PHILADELPHIA, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global leader in information analytics, specializing in science and health, will showcase its clinical decision support solutions at Booth #1859 at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) 2020 annual meeting in Orlando, FL, USA, March 10-12, 2020.

A key solution being demonstrated will be Elsevier's Care Planning solution, which was named a 2020 Category Leader for the Clinical Decision Support – Care Plans/Order Sets category by KLAS, the research firm which specializes in monitoring and reporting the performance of healthcare vendors.

Elsevier, in its most expansive HIMSS presence to date, will host a virtual thought leadership panel, solution demonstrations and networking events to focus on empowering knowledge. The company's virtual thought leadership panel of industry experts, starting at the top of every hour, is about 'The Path to Knowledge Driven Care'. The panel will provide insights on emerging technologies and solutions that make it possible to deliver better and more precise clinical guidance at the point of care.

"Through our rich legacy and experience in clinical care, we are able to integrate world-class clinical content at the point of care to better assist healthcare providers," said John Danaher, MD, President, Global Clinical Solutions, Elsevier. "Our award-winning solutions, like Care Planning and ClinicalPath, integrate our trusted evidence-based clinical information to support clinicians, so they can make informed decisions about the care of their patients."

In addition to the virtual panel, Elsevier demonstrations and events at HIMSS20 include:

New Solutions: Elsevier will demonstrate several new solutions, including 3D4Medical, Veridata and PatientPass.

Elsevier will demonstrate several new solutions, including 3D4Medical, Veridata and PatientPass. Interoperability Showcase, Booth 8300-106 : A demonstration of Elsevier's ClinicalPath solution for oncology care, titled ' Linking the Person, Research and Public Health'. The demonstration is jointly presented with nine other companies.

Booth 8300-106 A demonstration of Elsevier's ClinicalPath solution for oncology care, titled ' The demonstration is jointly presented with nine other companies. Innovation Live, Booth 8200-99: A four-kiosk booth, hosted by the Elsevier Technology Team, will demonstrate how Elsevier is leveraging next-generation technologies to advance CDS. Kiosk demonstrations will focus on advanced healthcare analytics, healthcare knowledge graphs, machine learning, and healthcare and health data management solutions.

Booth 8200-99: A four-kiosk booth, hosted by the Elsevier Technology Team, will demonstrate how Elsevier is leveraging next-generation technologies to advance CDS. Kiosk demonstrations will focus on advanced healthcare analytics, healthcare knowledge graphs, machine learning, and healthcare and health data management solutions. International Symposiums: Sponsored with HIMSS, Elsevier will host three international symposiums for participants from the Middle East , Latin America and Brazil , throughout the event, to showcase their global commitment.

Elsevier representatives will be available to discuss how value-based care initiatives can be achieved through CDS and clinical pathways.

