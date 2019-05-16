Elsevier Supports the American Association of Petroleum Geologists' 2019 Imperial Barrel Award Program as Diamond Sponsor

Annual competition recognizes next generation of geoscientists - Elsevier to offer participating teams free access to its geoscience solution Geofacets during competition

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, the global information analytics business specializing in science and health, will be one of five Diamond Sponsors of the 2019 Imperial Barrel Award (IBA), an annual prospective basin evaluation competition for geoscience graduate students worldwide, jointly managed by the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) and the AAPG Foundation. Through this sponsorship, Elsevier endeavors to help the next generation of geoscientists be digitally savvy and accelerate the growth of their geoscience knowledge, preparing them for a future in an evolving industry that is increasingly adopting digital exploration tools.

The American Geosciences Institute's Status of the Geoscience Workforce 2018 notes that "over the past five years, recent geoscience graduate hiring has evolved with the economic changes that have impacted geoscience industries…." Further, "new innovations and technology are beginning to be employed to help cover the shortage of 118,000 full-time equivalent jobs over the next decade."

"Training and equipping future petroleum geoscientists is one of AAPG's principal missions, and the Imperial Barrel Award competition is recognized globally by the petroleum industry as a formative experience for the next generation of explorers," said AAPG Executive Director David Curtiss.

Besides being an exciting learning experience, IBA also provides budding geoscientists with an opportunity to showcase their skills to the best in the oil and gas industry. With Geofacets, a digital geoscience information solution from Elsevier, geoscientists are empowered with data and analytics that exploration geoscientists in some of the largest global oil and gas companies use to make faster and more confident exploration decisions.

"The oil and gas industry is evolving rapidly in the face of digitalization and as a result, the need for future employees to evolve and adapt to sophisticated digital tools and technologies has never been greater," said Sumita Singh, Managing Director for Reference Solutions, Elsevier. "To support new graduates who are entering the industry, to have an impact from the start, it is essential that they are trained on the same tools that industry professionals use on a daily basis.

"Learning how to use these digital information and analytics tools not only benefits the next generation of industry professionals, but also improves outcomes for Oil & Gas companies. We are proud to support AAPG's efforts in promoting geoscience education and training as one of the five IBA Diamond Sponsors."

Geofacets is an online solution that helps E&P teams optimize resources, prioritize opportunities and mitigate risk. With powerful location-based search, plugins for ArcGIS and PETRELTM and seamless access and integration of over 2 million georeferenced maps, figures, and data tables from leading scientific publications, IBA participants can gain greater understanding of prospective basins and greater confidence in their interpretations and recommendations.

If you are participating in the IBA and want to obtain access to Geofacets, please visit iba.aapg.org/software/elsevier-geofacets to learn more.

About AAPG

From its founding in 1917 the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, a scientific and professional association of more than 32,000 members in 121 countries, has been committed to advancing the science and profession of petroleum geology. Now, in its second century, AAPG is focused on developing and equipping the next generation of petroleum geoscientists through its conferences, workshops and technical publications. www.aapg.org

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps scientists and clinicians to find new answers, reshape human knowledge, and tackle the most urgent human crises. For 140 years, we have partnered with the research world to curate and verify scientific knowledge. Today, we're committed to bringing that rigor to a new generation of platforms. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 39,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. www.elsevier.com

