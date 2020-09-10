Elsevier launches cloud-based patient education platform PatientPass™ in the US

The platform delivers educational information directly to mobile devices and simplifies the patient education process for healthcare systems, physicians and patients, ultimately improving outcomes

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global research publishing and information analytics provider, today announced the US launch of PatientPass, a cloud-based patient engagement platform now listed on Epic App Orchard for hospitals and health systems using the Epic Electronic Health Record (EHR) system. PatientPass creates a technology-driven, next-generation patient experience by personalizing educational materials to fit a patient's literacy ability, language and format, and delivering it directly to their mobile devices via SMS for easy access on the go.

As part of their clinical workflows, clinicians will now be able to share evidence-based education to support their patients' current conditions and receive insights about patient consumption of the information, which helps clinicians better identify at-risk patients. As clinicians are seeing a higher volume of chronic disease, comorbidities and other complications in their patients, PatientPass will save them time in educating and engaging their patients through the entire journey. Overall, the solution is designed to enhance the partnership between clinicians and patients, so patients are better prepared to effectively manage their own care.

"Education is vital to helping patients understand their conditions, treatments and upcoming procedures," said John Danaher, MD, President, Global Clinical Solutions, Elsevier. "To achieve our mission of improving patient outcomes, we not only need to provide evidence-based content for clinicians, but also empower the patients they care for with the best information possible. As the newest addition to the Clinical Solutions portfolio, PatientPass is aligned with the clinician-facing information health systems and physicians have come to know and trust."

In addition to helping patients and clinicians, PatientPass benefits health system administrators and members of their team, including IT personnel. As a patient education platform that uses SMART on FHIR technology, the solution eliminates the need for manual content uploads and simplifies the data management process. Hospital systems will gain access to key insights into patient usage and how patients interact with the education materials, which allows leadership to achieve organizational goals, such as improving patient experience and outcomes.

"PatientPass gives us the ability to have an enterprise solution that stretches across the full journey of care within our health system," said Craig Lindsey, Vice President and Chief Clinical Informatics Officer at AdventHealth, a connected system of care for every stage of life and health, with nearly 50 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout almost a dozen states. "It provides consistency for patients and their families, who can access materials from one place, and visibility for clinicians who can receive analytics to understand what education the patient has consumed."

To learn more about the value Elsevier's PatientPass brings to healthcare systems, please visit the website.

