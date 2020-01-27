Elsevier Creates Free Information Center to Bring Together Latest Clinical Research on Novel Coronavirus 2019-nCoV

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the benefit of healthcare professionals, medical researchers and the public, Elsevier, a global information analytics business specializing in science and health, has created a Novel Coronavirus Information Center with free information in English and Mandarin on the novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

The information center on Elsevier Connect, the company's public news and information website, brings together relevant content from Elsevier's medical journals, textbooks, clinical experts and information solutions, along with resources from other information providers and major health organizations. Also available is information typically used by practicing nurses and doctors, plus resources designed specifically for patients and their families. Elsevier's team in China is preparing a similar information center for its local website.

"As a member of the research and health community, we want to support healthcare professionals, clinical researchers and policy makers in understanding how this new virus works, and so we have brought together the best available information in this free, one-stop information center," said John Danaher, MD, President, Global Clinical Solutions, Elsevier. "This site aligns with Elsevier's commitment to provide free access to key medical and scientific research and information for patients and their caregivers."

As of Jan. 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the number of reported confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has increased by 694 cases since the previous day's situation report. A total of 2,014 confirmed 2019-nCoV cases have been reported globally, and of those, 1,985 cases were reported from China, including Hong Kong SAR (5 confirmed cases), Macau SAR (2 confirmed cases) and Taipei (3 confirmed cases). Fifty-six deaths have been reported to date (52 deaths in Hubei province and 4 from outside Hubei).

Elsevier's Novel Coronavirus Information Center is curated by a group of clinicians and other experts at Elsevier, and will be updated frequently with the most current research and evidence-based information available.

The information center on Elsevier Connect will be updated continuously. The site also links to other authoritative resources, including the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the WHO. Sites for health authorities in other affected countries are also listed.

Visit Elsevier's Novel Coronavirus Information Center.

