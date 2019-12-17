Elsevier Announces Winners of the 2019 NASI-Scopus Young Scientist Awards

Research contributions of young Indian scientists recognized at annual event and bolsters key national flagship programs. One of India's most distinguished women scientists also recognized for contributions to science.

The awards are a joint collaboration between Elsevier and the National Academy of Sciences India (NASI) to recognize the achievements of the best and brightest young scientists in India, whose works span a broad spectrum of priority research disciplines and bolster key national flagship programs such as the "Make in India," "Digital India," "Healthy India," and "Clean India" initiatives.

Shri R. Subrahmanyam, IAS, Secretary of Ministry of Human Resource Development, Department of Higher Education, Government of India, served as Chief Guest at the awards ceremony.

"We chose to work with Elsevier for the evaluation of academic works as its Scopus database is the world's largest and most comprehensive indexing and abstract source," said Mr. Subrahmanyam. "We believe that a collaboration with Elsevier will further India's goal of making its mark as a leading contributor to the exchange of scientific knowledge."

As part of Elsevier's global initiative to support young researchers in enabling and encouraging them towards research excellence, the awards promote expanding the frontiers of science in their chosen areas of study.

Commending the winners for their enthusiasm, dedication and hard work, Mr. Subrahmanyam concluded: "I see a new India on the horizon. We need to put our minds and hearts together, and where there are a million problems, we must realize we have a billion minds to solve it."

The winners of the 2019 NASI-Scopus Young Scientist Awards are:

Agriculture, Plant Sciences and Rural Development

Dr. Rupesh Deshmukh , Ramanujan Fellow, National Agri- Food Biotechnology Institute, Mohali

Dr. , Ramanujan Fellow, National Agri- Food Biotechnology Institute, Mohali Biomedical Research and Healthcare

Dr. N. Ravi Sundaresan , Assistant Professor, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

Dr. N. , Assistant Professor, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru Environmentally Sound Sustainable Development

Dr. Anoop Sharad Mahajan , Scientist Engineer, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune

Dr. , Scientist Engineer, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Innovation in Engineering and Physical Sciences

Dr. Debabrata Maiti , Associate Professor, IIT Bombay

Dr. , Associate Professor, IIT Bombay Women in Science

Dr. Neetu Singh , Associate Professor, Centre for Biomedical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology , Delhi

Each award winner received a citation and a plaque, along with a prize of INR 75,000.

This year's award program attracted more than 700 submissions from leading research institutions across India such as IITs, IISc, CSIR, NABI and JNU among others. Applications were judged by a panel of 17 subject experts from India's academic community based on the following criteria:

Quality and number of publications;

Nature and uniqueness of research;

Outcomes of research;

Impact on society; and

Vision of the researcher.

"NASI is happy and proud to be partnering with Elsevier in giving these awards, recognizing the significant strides which R&D is making in India," said Professor G. Padmanaban, President of NASI. "While R&D is making significant progress, India is facing several challenges in terms of affordable health, food and nutrition security as well as climate-related changes. I do hope the young awardees would do their best to address the challenges through high quality science."

Congratulating the winners, Elsevier Chairman YS Chi said, "There is no doubt that India is a global leader in technology and innovation. We knew this when Chandrayaan-1 landed on the moon. And we were reminded when Mangalyaan entered Martian orbit.

"While many like to say that the future is unknown, I believe that one thing is known: with the continued ambition, ingenious talent, and intense creativity this country possesses, India will be an innovative force to be reckoned with."

Saurabh Sharma, Vice President of Research Solutions Sales, Asia Pacific, Elsevier added, "The NASI-Scopus Young Scientist awards are one of our endeavors to make genuine contribution to science – an initiative to recognize, reward and showcase the best of India's science. While we honor the current research accomplishments of the winners, we also celebrate the promise they contribute to the growing body of Indian science."

Elsevier also honored Dr. Manju Sharma, Distinguished Chair, NASI and one of the most respected female scientists in India for her outstanding dedication and contribution to science and for her pivotal role in driving success for NASI-Scopus Young Scientist Awards. The Chief Guest, Shri R. Subrahmanyam, IAS, presented a memento to her as a token of appreciation for her work.

"As an eminent woman scientist, she has been a huge inspiration to a large number of people, including the younger generation, and she continues to be committed to the cause of popularizing science," said Mr. Subrahmanyam.

