Elsevier Adds to its Extensive Free Resources for Biomedical and Scientific Researchers Working on Coronavirus with Access to Broad Suite of Tools

LONDON, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global leader in information analytics specializing in science and health, is offering free access to a unique set of biomedical research tools and content to help researchers and life science companies accelerate efforts to address the current pandemic.

The new Elsevier Coronavirus Research Hub currently includes a biomedical database, scientific and clinical content, COVID-19-specific datasets, a biomedically-focused text mining solution and several research collaboration tools, with more tools coming soon.

"Since January, Elsevier has been making its content, data analytical tools and expertise, from clinicians to data scientists, freely available to support the global health and scientific communities in their fight against COVID-19. Working with colleagues across the company, we are pleased to expand our contribution, by providing free access to an even broader array of products and tools, which we hope will help researchers achieve their goals faster and hopefully help stem the pandemic," said John Danaher, MD, President, Global Clinical Solutions, Elsevier.

The Elsevier Coronavirus Research Hub is freely available here.

The Hub currently includes free access to Embase, ClinicalKey, Mendeley, Mendeley Data, the Pure COVID-19 Research Collaboration Center, SSRN and Elsevier Text Mining (MedScan). Access to other Elsevier solutions including Pathway Studio, Reaxys and Reaxys Medicinal Chemistry and Veridata EDC (Electronic Data Capture) is coming soon. Access is available through October 28, 2020. For further information, please go to the Elsevier Coronavirus Research Hub site.

"Researchers all over the world are working hard to repurpose existing drugs in order to rapidly develop vaccines and therapies," said Cameron Ross, Managing Director, Life Sciences Solutions, Elsevier. "During this emergency, we want to do all we can to make sure that researchers have the tools and content they need to enable discoveries that stem this global pandemic."

The Coronavirus Research Hub is Elsevier's latest contribution to help researchers and clinicians during this global emergency. In addition, Elsevier's Novel Coronavirus Information Center provides the newest expert, curated information for the research and health communities on Novel Coronavirus (also referred to as COVID-19 and its temporary title 2019-nCoV). The Information Center also includes a link to Elsevier's ScienceDirect, where more than 21,000 research articles relevant to Coronavirus, SARS, and MERS are freely available. For the healthcare community, the Elsevier COVID-19 Healthcare Hub provides clinicians and patients free access to toolkits, expert insights, research resources and COVID-19 guidelines as well as FAQs on symptoms.

For more on Elsevier's coronavirus initiatives, see this Elsevier Connect story.

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps scientists and clinicians to find new answers, reshape human knowledge, and tackle the most urgent human crises. For 140 years, we have partnered with the research world to curate and verify scientific knowledge. Today, we're committed to bringing that rigor to a new generation of platforms. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 39,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com

