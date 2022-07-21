ELMO Webexpenses is Carbon Neutral in 2022

Adam Reynolds, COO (MD) of ELMO UK, says "To reach carbon neutrality as a business is a great achievement. We look forward to continuing this success throughout 2022 and planning how we can further improve our carbon footprint activity."

ELMO Webexpenses has worked with Carbon Neutral Britain to help offset their total carbon emissions.

The organisation's contribution to offsetting their carbon emissions will help to plant hundreds of trees across several reforestation programs including:

Nicaforest Reforestation Program – Nicaragua

Reforestation on Degraded Land – Uruguay

South West Australia Reforestation - Australia

Andes Mountains Hydro Power – Chile

Huaneng Changyi Wind Farm Project – China

In addition to reaching business-specific carbon goals, ELMO Webexpenses help their clients reach theirs with a Carbon Tracking feature.

The Carbon Tracking feature allows organisations to measure travel carbon emissions by car, train, air, and more. The travel data can be analysed via bespoke reporting to help spot trends and ways of reducing or improving carbon footprints.

About ELMO Webexpenses

ELMO Webexpenses is a leading global provider of cloud-based financial management software. The company's flagship expense management solution automates the process, creating a seamless workflow. ELMO Webexpenses is a subsidiary of ELMO Software (ASX:ELO) and has offices in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. For more information, please visit www.webexpenses.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862923/ELMO_Webexpenses.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862922/ELMO_Webexpenses_Logo.jpg

Contact:

E: contact@webexpenses.com

T: 0800 711 7136

SOURCE ELMO Webexpenses