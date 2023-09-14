Elmo Motion Control to Participate at Industrial Automation Show Exhibition

Elmo Motion Control will showcase its industry-leading motion control solutions in Hall 5.1 Booth #B184.

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elmo Motion Control, Ltd., the global technology leader and developer of advanced motion control solutions, announced its upcoming participation at IAS 2023 (Industrial Automation Show), the largest industrial automation gathering in China taking place September 19-23 in Shanghai, China. The event brings together over 735 exhibitors to display their products to an audience of over 175,000 visitors, steering the machine industry into the future.

"We're excited to reconnect in person with the global community after the long pause inflicted by Covid-19. We are excited to showcase Elmo's Platinum product line capabilities that greatly improve machine performance," said Elmo Motion Control China General Manager Wayne Chen.

Gain a competitive edge with Elmo's cutting-edge technologies

Elmo Motion Control offers a wide range of servo drives for any motion requirement, from industrial applications that demand the utmost precision and power density to the world's most extreme environment applications.

With Elmo's Motion Control, your machines perform at their highest potential – faster, more accurate, consistent, and safer. And, they are, lighter, smaller, simpler to build and run, a longer-lasting. Elmo uniquely enables you to cut costs through technology. Elmo's wide product offering plus its unique set of technology features, improve machines performance, footprint, and time to market.

About Elmo Motion Control Ltd.

Elmo has been a motion control technology leader for over 35 years, with millions of servo drives working 24/7 worldwide. Elmo offers complete motion control solutions from design to delivery of cutting-edge servo drives, network-based multi-axis motion controllers, and integrated servo motors. All solutions can be customized and configured using Elmo's proprietary advanced and easy-to-use software tools for any machine in any industry, such as semiconductors, lasers, robots, drones, life sciences, industrial automation, extreme environments, and more. The company employs more than 350 personnel with headquarters in Israel and offices in the United States, China, Germany, Italy, Korea, Singapore, and additional manufacturing in Poland. By advancing motion control with state-of-the-art technology, Elmo makes smart machines even smarter. As of 2022, Elmo is a Bosch Rexroth company.

For more information, visit www.elmomc.com or email marketing@elmomc.com.

