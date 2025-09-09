Elliptic powers risk intelligence for BVNK's Layer1 - enabling stablecoin payments, trading and settlement at scale

Blockchain intelligence from Elliptic supports frictionless risk intelligence and faster go-to-market for institutions leveraging BVNK's Layer1.

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliptic , the global leader in digital asset decisioning, has partnered with BVNK to integrate Elliptic Lens into Layer1 , the firm's stablecoin infrastructure for self-managed payments, enabling financial institutions to embed stablecoin flows with built-in risk intelligence and screening. Layer1 powers BVNK's platform and processes billions in payments each year, establishing itself as a trusted partner to fintechs, stablecoin issuers, and global payment providers. Visa's strategic investment underscores the growing relevance of compliant, programmable stablecoin infrastructure, a vision that Elliptic's integration helps realize.

Traditional setups often keep compliance checks separate from your main treasury system, creating delays when transactions require approval or extra review. High-value movements or flagged transactions can get stuck in limbo, frustrating customers and enterprises alike.

With Elliptic Lens integrated directly into Layer1's treasury and payment workflows, compliance becomes seamless. Customers gain real-time, multi-asset wallet screening across any cryptoasset with tradable value, from stablecoins to ERC-20 tokens and major networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Custom rules let you trigger approvals based on transaction size or risk level, while Lens's customizable scoring, continuous behavioral monitoring, and instant entity identification across 70+ categories enable proactive risk detection without slowing down operations.

The partnership comes during a period when stablecoin adoption is accelerating. In 2024, transfer volumes reached over $27.6 trillion[1], with projections indicating significant further growth as financial institutions increasingly adopt stablecoin-based flows. However, robust risk intelligence has often lagged in this adoption process.

"Layer1 is a powerful example of the next generation of stablecoin infrastructure – where risk intelligence isn't an afterthought, but a core enabler of adoption," said Jackson Hull, CTO at Elliptic. "By embedding our intelligence directly into the Layer1 platform, institutions will have the ability to move fast while meeting the highest standards of regulatory compliance. It's this seamless, scalable compliance that's needed to power a more secure, sustainable future for global payments."

"Partnering with Elliptic allows us to give our customers access to the risk detection and screening infrastructure, without the integration overhead," said Sagar Sarbhai, Managing Director, Layer 1, at BVNK. "Layer1 is designed to deliver fast, flexible, and secure service to customers – Elliptic's intelligence helps us to ensure that compliance meets these key requirements."

Elliptic provides intelligence across 50+ blockchains and over 250 cross-chain bridges, covering 98% of active and liquid cryptoassets in the market – the broadest and deepest coverage available today. With more than a decade of experience, Elliptic's solutions enable proactive risk detection, real-time monitoring, and support for global AML and sanctions checks – all essential for institutions scaling into new jurisdictions and maintaining compliance under evolving global frameworks.

About Elliptic

Elliptic is the leader in digital asset decisioning, we have built the most comprehensive platform for efficiently extracting crypto data and intelligence across blockchains with the greatest accuracy.

Our platform's unrivalled uptime, scalability, depth and breadth of our data and intelligence means exacting organizations choose Elliptic for their compliance, risk management, intelligence operations and blockchain infrastructure needs.

Founded in 2013, Elliptic is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Washington D.C., Dubai, Singapore and Tokyo. To learn more, visit www.elliptic.co and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

About BVNK

BVNK builds stablecoin-native infrastructure to power global financial services. Our platform enables businesses to move value instantly across borders and networks. With global licensing and Tier 1 bank partnerships, we facilitate billions in transactions for enterprise clients like Worldpay, Deel and dLocal. Visit bvnk.com for more information.

[1] https://visaonchainanalytics.com/transactions