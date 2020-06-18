Elliptic Awarded 'Technology Pioneer' by World Economic Forum for its Work on Fighting Financial Crime in Crypto

The World Economic Forum announced its selection of 100 of the most promising Technology Pioneers of 2020, who are shaping the future of financial and monetary systems, economic independence, and digital economies while also working on broader sustainability issues.

Elliptic made it to the selection for its contributions in the field of fighting financial crime and anti-money laundering detection in crypto markets.

Elliptic has been a key commentator on how darknet markets are exploiting the coronavirus pandemic

The full list of recognized Technology Pioneers can be viewed here.

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliptic, a leading provider of crypto risk monitoring solutions, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers". Since 2013 when Elliptic was founded, it has set an uncompromising global standard for crypto compliance which is recognised by regulators, crypto businesses, and financial institutions alike.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. Technology Pioneers community is an integral part of the larger Global Innovators community of start-ups at the World Economic Forum.

Following its selection as Technology Pioneer, CEO Simone Maini of Elliptic will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. Elliptic will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with policymakers and private sector leaders to help define the global agenda on key issues in financial access and inclusion through the blockchain.

"We're excited to welcome Elliptic to our 20th cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. "Elliptic and its fellow pioneers are developing cutting edge technologies all over the world. Beyond their innovations, these firms are contributing greatly to improving the state of the world."

"It's an honour for Elliptic to be acknowledged as a pioneer by the World Economic Forum", said CEO Simone Maini. "The Elliptic team strives to find innovative solutions to eliminate the problem of financial crime in crypto, and this is validation that our efforts are having a positive real world impact.Working with crypto businesses, fin-techs and traditional financial institutions the world over, we are helping to make an open financial system enabled by cryptoassets a reality, and one that is safe to use by all. We look forward to contributing to the Forum dialogues on this challenge."

This year's cohort selection marks the 20th anniversary of the Tech Pioneers community. Throughout its 20-year run, many Technology Pioneers have continuously contributed to advancement in their industries while some have even gone on to become household names. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.

2020 Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The diversity of these companies extends to their leadership as well, as over 25% of 2020 Tech Pioneers are female led. The firms also come from regions all around the world, extending their community far beyond Silicon Valley. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community's selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company's relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms.

All info on this year's Technology Pioneers can be found here: http://wef.ch/techpioneers20 More information on past winners, information on the community and the application link can be found here.

Press contact

Meredith Odgers

press@elliptic.co

About Elliptic: Elliptic is the global leader in crypto-asset risk management solutions for crypto businesses and financial institutions worldwide. Backed by investors including Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, SBI Group, and Santander Innoventures, Elliptic has assessed risk on transactions worth several trillion dollars, uncovering activities related to money laundering, terrorist fundraising, fraud, and other financial crimes. Elliptic is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Singapore, and Tokyo. To learn more, visit www.elliptic.co and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About the Global Innovators:

The Global Innovators Community is a group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. The World Economic Forum provides the Global Innovators Community with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency.

Companies who are invited to become Global Innovators will engage with one or more of the Forum's Platforms, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on key issues.

Related Links

https://www.elliptic.co/



SOURCE Elliptic