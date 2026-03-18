Elliott Management Statement on Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.

LONDON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. and Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited ("Elliott"), which advise funds that together have a significant investment in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. ("Mitsui O.S.K." or the "Company"), today issued the following statement:

Elliott's investment in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines reflects our belief in the Company's long track record of success in shipping and its standing as one of the largest diversified owners of oceangoing vessels globally. Despite this strong market position and high-quality assets, the market materially undervalues the business. We are a significant investor in Mitsui O.S.K. because we see an opportunity to work constructively with the Company to ensure its upcoming medium-term management plan is appropriately ambitious, to reframe how it is viewed by the market and to deliver the premium valuation it deserves.

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately $79.8 billion of assets as of December 31, 2025. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Media Contacts:

London

Stijn van de Grampel

Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited

T: +44 20 3009 1061

svdgrampel@elliottadvisors.co.uk

New York

Stephen Spruiell

Elliott Investment Management L.P.

T: +1 (212) 478-2017

sspruiell@elliottmgmt.com

Tokyo

Brett Wallbutton

Ashton Consulting

T: +81 (0) 3 5425-7220

b.wallbutton@ashton.jp

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