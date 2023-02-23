Ellevio AB Year-end Report 2022

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Key financials January–December 2022

Net sales amounted to SEK 7,535 million (7,153)

(7,153) Distributed electricity amounted to a total of 25.0 TWh (27.5)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 2,085 million (1,973)

(1,973) Free cash flow totalled SEK 1,549 million (1,194)

(1,194) Capital expenditure, including asset acquisitions, amounted to SEK 3,345 million (3,590)

The Year-end Report comments on important aspects of Ellevio's operations during the period, including the recent development of the regulatory framework.

The report is available on Ellevio's website: www.ellevio.se/en/about-ellevio/this-is-Ellevio/Financials-and-governance/financial-reports-documents

For further information, please contact:

Sarah Östberg, Head of Financial and Sustainability Communication

+46 709 71 12 40, sarah.ostberg@ellevio.se

Anna-Karin Käck, CFO

+46 703 44 51 57, anna-karin.kack@ellevio.se

About Ellevio

With close to one million customers, Ellevio is one of Sweden's largest electricity network companies. Together with our customers we take an active role in the journey towards an increasingly electrified society. Our electricity grids are the backbone that connects producers and consumers of electricity, which enable more renewable electricity production, electrification of transport and industry and which create conditions for new climate-smart services for our customers. We have some 650 employees and employ a total of 3,000 people around the country. We are owned by the pension managers OMERS Infrastructure, Folksam, AP3 and AMF. Read more at ellevio.se.

