Ella Toone and Pepsi MAX reveal a one-of-a-kind vending machine that gives you all the tools to unlock footballing enjoyment in areas where fans least expect it

LONDON, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Observation Point was alight with disbelief after Ella Toone surprised unsuspecting fans at Pepsi MAX's first-ever Hidden Pitch on Thursday night - see video here. Following her 25-yard thunderbolt goal last weekend, the English midfielder officially kicked off Pepsi MAX's latest activity in its football campaign 'Where There's a Ball, There's a Way'. The exhilarating Hidden Pitch tour is unlocking footballing enjoyment for fans in locations where they'd least expect it across London, Liverpool and Manchester.

ELLA TOONE DELIGHTS FANS AT PEPSI MAX HIDDEN PITCH IN LONDON

Representing the spirit of the Hidden Pitches, Ella Toone possesses a unique ability - both on and off the field - to inspire while challenging conventions that may limit accessibility to the beautiful game. Onlookers gathered in a flurry of excitement as Ella was spotted exchanging skills, laughs and words of encouragement with passersby playing on the Hidden Pitch. The Lioness legend then assumed refereeing and coaching duties during an enthralling 2v2 football tournament, whilst stopping to engage with onlookers and posing for pictures with the marvelling crowd.

Speaking of the launch, Ella Toone commented: "I'm buzzing to be part of Pepsi MAX's Hidden Pitch Tour that's bringing football to unexpected locations, including my hometown in Manchester. It's never been more true that 'Where There's a Ball, There's a Way', as long as you've got the desire to play, then football can be played anywhere, by anyone. I can't wait to see everyone trying out the pop-up pitches and celebrating the sport which we all love."

The Hidden Pitch came alive once again the following day, enticing passersby and football lovers alike to pause from their evening adventures and join in the fun. With a goal to improve accessibility to the beautiful game, the Hidden Pitch reveals itself when passersby grab a can of Pepsi MAX and scan it at a purpose-built, specialty vending machine with an element of surprise: instead of cans, it dispenses footballs. Upon release of the ball, an epic laser display will project a 2v2 pitch outline onto the street, marking the start of a 10-minute, 2v2, match session. Whether it's a crossbar challenge, a gentle kick around or a classic penalty shootout - the choice is entirely yours!

Following the debut of the Hidden Pitches activation in London, the vending machine is heading north to continue celebrations in the days leading into the UEFA Champions League Final at Wembley. Appearing at Chavasse Park in Liverpool on 23rd May before culminating at Cathedral Gardens in Manchester on 25th May, the message is clear: football can - and should - be enjoyed by all, wherever they are, as long as there's a ball.

Neil Ronson, Senior Marketing Manager, Pepsi MAX UK, commented: "The launch of the Hidden Pitches tour reflects Pepsi MAX's commitment to unlocking football enjoyment. Regardless of the footballing skill-set you possess, we encourage everyone to take advantage of the Hidden Pitches that will be cropping up across the country, championing football in every entertaining form; from Kerby, to Altinha, to Panna."

Don't miss out on the opportunity to play ball on the Hidden Pitches Tour - simply grab a can of Pepsi MAX from one of the staff onsite and get playing. Keep your eyes peeled for a stunning match highlights reel - featuring the best tricks, goals and tackles from the London pitch - by following Pepsi MAX's social channels on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2416064/Pepsi_MAX_ELLA_TOONE.jpg