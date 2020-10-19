Elkay Interior Systems (EIS) welcomes new leaders

Tony has been the leader of Interior Systems since 1987. He joined Elkay in 2017 when the company acquired the Milwaukee-based organization.

EIS has experienced exponential global growth under Tony's direction, creating an internationally recognized organization that delivers unrivaled branding, creative, and manufactured solutions to worldwide Retail, Hospitality, Restaurant, and Education markets.

With Tony's transition into an expanded role, Mia Nicolaisen has also been promoted to Vice President, EIS North America. In this expanded role, Mia will be responsible for the entire EIS North America business, including the growing Hospitality business, driven through the recently acquired Digney York.

Mia joined Interior Systems in 2015. During her time with the company, she has held roles as Director of Sales, Global Brand Manager, and General Manager. Most recently, Mia has been responsible for all of EIS's North American Operations.

Mia began her career at Andersen Consulting, working in various industries (chemical, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, etc.) to meet specific business goals. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in Industrial Engineering.

Rod Krings has been promoted to General Manager, EIS North America.

In this role, Rod will be responsible for all aspects of the day-to-day operations of the EIS North American business, including oversight of the office in Milwaukee and plant operations in Fond Du Lac, WI.

Rod came to Elkay from the construction management industry with ten years of cumulative experience. During that time, he emphasized proactive communication with customers and a focus on project milestone management. He found success bringing that philosophy to Elkay, defining standard operations processes, and developing a customer-focused culture within the company's Operations department.

"The senior-level promotions in our Global and North American EIS organizations are recognition of the hard work and innovation the team has brought to Elkay," stated Steve Rogers, President of Elkay's global Interior Systems division. "The exponential global growth Elkay Interior Systems has experienced in recent years is in large part due to the vision and tenacious efforts of this team."

