Elixxir Releases xx messenger, the First Metadata-Shredding dApp

David Chaum's global xx collective gets a first opportunity to test the network's privacy-protecting capabilities

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elixxir , the metadata-shredding privacy platform, has released the xx alpha messenger, the first smartphone dApp running on the xx network public alpha. The xx messenger offers unprecedented user privacy, as no other existing software, smartphone app, or dApp erases user data to prevent observers from making the connection between sender and receiver.

"We've worked hard over many years to build the infrastructure of the xx network and lay the groundwork for privacy-protecting tools like xx messenger. It's one thing to describe such a privacy protecting platform, it's quite another to make it available for use on a smartphone. I'm very proud to show what the xx network is capable of and look forward to building more privacy-protecting dApps alongside our talented team," said David Chaum.

The xx alpha messenger shreds metadata generated by users while also providing end-to-end encryption of message content. This metadata is retained by most current software and smartphone apps, creating a mountain of information about a user's activities, such as a record of every interaction with any other user. Metadata can be tracked by third parties to reveal intimate details about the patterns and structure of our lives.

Elixxir's revolutionary cMix network delivers low latency while efficiently mixing and processing messages and other transactions in high volume. The xx network public alpha runs on five global nodes located on four continents and is on track to scale to 1,000-5,000 transactions per second. As the xx network is developed it will incorporate the work of Praxxis , a quantum-secure digital currency and blockchain also developed by David Chaum.

"Our goal has always been to support mainstream adoption. This test messenger allows community members to verify that the xx network successfully addresses the scaling challenges often described as the blockchain 'trilemma'. It was critically important to us to release a first dApp on the smartphone that was consumer-focused because we believe that blockchain's future is in day-to-day use by everyone," added Ben Wenger, the engineer who leads Elixxir's development.

To begin private messaging on the xx alpha messenger, go to xxcollective.io and join the xx collective Access List by downloading the app in iOS or Android.

About the xx collective:

The xx collective is the global community supporting David Chaum's projects. The xx collective app is available on iOS and Android to support participation for Praxxis on the way to MainNet and for Elixxir as a privacy-protecting platform. For more information, please visit www.xxcollective.io

About Elixxir:

Elixxir is a privacy protecting transaction platform. xx network nodes protect privacy by running the Elixxir mix software that obscures metadata generated by a user's daily activities. The platform will support secure messaging, payments, and decentralized application (dApp) data transfer. Elixxir is capable of supporting high volumes with extremely fast processing to support global consumer adoption of the decentralized blockchain.

About David Chaum:

David Chaum is widely known for inventing the first digital currency, e-Cash, in the early 1980s, which he later deployed in the 1990s at his company DigiCash. He has also recently been credited with proposing the first decentralized blockchain as his PhD dissertation at Berkeley in 1982.

Contact: Media@praxxis.io and elixxir@wachsman.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/747191/Mixxchain_Elixxir_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.xxcollective.io



SOURCE Elixxir