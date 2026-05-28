Elite UK REIT Selects Yardi Voyager to Centralise Portfolio Management & Strengthen Reporting

Singapore-based UK REIT adopts Yardi's cloud-based platform to gain greater control, transparency and operational efficiency across 147[1] UK office and living sector assets

LONDON, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite UK REIT, a Singapore real estate investment trust focused on government-leased and living-sector properties in the UK, has selected Yardi's cloud real estate technology to support property and financial management across its growing portfolio.

Singapore-based UK REIT adopts Yardi’s cloud-based platform to gain greater control, transparency and operational efficiency

With Yardi's platform, Elite UK REIT will gain a single, real-time source of truth to improve accuracy and gain more control of its data and billing for 3.7 million1 sq. ft and 1471 buildings. Yardi Voyager® will help centralise property and financial management processes, streamline billing and automate reporting, giving the finance team reliable data to support public REIT disclosures and internal decision-making. Additionally, Yardi® Procure to Pay will automate procurement and invoice processing, saving time by reducing manual tasks, improving spend transparency and strengthening vendor management.

"Yardi supports our long-term objective of operating with a single, robust technology platform that enhances oversight and reporting accuracy across our portfolio," said Michael Tong, Chief Financial Officer of the Manager. "As a listed REIT, timely and reliable financial reporting is essential, and Yardi provides the foundation we need to support future growth."

"Implementing Voyager 8 will allow Elite UK REIT to unify its processes and gain real-time insights into its portfolio," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president and GM for Yardi®. "We look forward to supporting the team as they streamline operations and strengthen financial reporting."

See how Yardi's connected technology can help centralise your data.

About Elite UK REIT

Elite UK REIT is a UK REIT listed on the Singapore Exchange and managed by Singapore-headquartered Elite UK REIT Management Pte. Ltd. (the "Manager"). With its portfolio, Elite UK REIT provides Unitholders with a secure income stream mainly from the Department for Work and Pensions and various United Kingdom ("UK") government departments. The Manager is also capitalising on sectors exhibiting strong growth potential in the UK, such as purpose-built student accommodation and built-to-rent residential assets. With a long and diversified lease expiry profile and prudent capital management, Elite UK REIT is positioned for sustainable stability and growth from government-leased properties and the living sector. For more information, visit eliteukreit.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com/en-gb/.

[1] As of 31 March 2026.

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