Elite Robots Launches RoboBarista to Revolutionize Self-Service Coffee Experiences in Commercial and Public Spaces
News provided byElite Robots
30 Apr, 2026, 04:41 GMT
SHANGHAI, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Robots, a global leader in collaborative robotics, today announced RoboBarista, a fully autonomous coffee station designed for high-traffic commercial spaces. Combining precision cobot technology with professional brewing, RoboBarista provides hotels, offices, and transit hubs a scalable, 24/7 solution to meet the rising demand for specialty coffee.
Premium Performance & Versatility
RoboBarista is a turnkey kiosk that automates the entire process from ordering to serving.
- Capacity: Produces up to 60 cups per hour.
- Menu: 10+ beverage options, including espresso, lattes, and iced drinks.
- Customization: Available in single-arm or dual-arm versions, with open or enclosed kiosk designs for indoor and outdoor use.
The Barista's Touch
Unlike standard vending, RoboBarista replicates the human experience:
- Latte Art: The dual-arm model performs synchronized movements to create intricate patterns (swans, tulips, etc.).
- Personalization: An optional caramel jet printer allows customers to print custom images from their phones directly onto the foam.
- Smart Management: Operators benefit from remote monitoring, sales analytics, and auto-cleaning functions for low-maintenance reliability.
Global Premiere & Tour
Fresh from a successful showcase at the NAMA Show 2026 (USA), Elite Robots is bringing RoboBarista to the world stage:
- Venditalia (Italy): May 6–8 | Booth B1-098
- FOOD TAIPEI - Taiwan HORECA: June 24–27 | Booth P0103
- World of Coffee Brussels: June 25–27 | Booth 7627
About Elite Robots
Founded in 2016, Elite Robots is a premier cobot manufacturer with over 20,000 units deployed in 50+ countries. Headquartered in Shanghai with an 11,000sqm R&D center in Suzhou, the company delivers cost-effective, easy-to-use automation globally.
Learn more: https://www.eliterobots.com/solutions/barista And follow Elite Robots on LINKEDIN
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2968954/EliteRobots_RoboBarista_coffeemakerCollection_DEMO.mp4
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