Elina Svitolina (Monfils) to Auction her Dress at the Aceify Inaugural 'Eve of Wimbledon' Event for Ukraine War Victims

LONDON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elina Svitolina, the former World number three and wife of fans' favourite Gael Monfils, is to auction the dress she wore in winning a medal at last year's Tokyo Olympics at the inaugural Eve of Wimbledon tennis event taking place at the plush Parsons Green Tennis Club, just two miles from the All England Club.

Svitolina, who is very outspoken in support of her native Ukraine as well as friends and family, wants to ensure the charity auction will help raise much-needed funds for those affected by Russia's invasion of her home country and feels her coveted medal-winning dress will go some way to doing so.

In 2019 Svitolina (Monfils) started her own foundation, and now it is helping Ukrainian children who have fled her country.

In advance of the event, Svitolina said, "We're doing our best to raise funds for Ukrainian kids. I want to keep their dream alive, even though they went through horrible times,"

The Eve of Wimbledon event will host a number of top players giving tennis clinics to die-hard fans, sharing stories from the tour and Wimbledon itself at a Champagne lunch, followed by a Pro-Am involving former British number 1, John Lloyd, Marcus Willis and even rising Cruiserweight Boxer, Jordan Thompson (13-0) who almost became a pro tennis player before embarking on a boxing career.

For more information on how to attend the event of the inaugural 'Eve of Wimbledon', go to https://aceify.me/events.html/.

Or contact Malcolm Graham on +44 (0)791-210-6885.

SOURCE Aceify