Elie Kamano's Anthem Amplifies Pan-African Reparations Call with Striking New Music Video

DAKAR, Senegal, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guinean artist and activist Elie Kamano has released a powerful new music video for his single, 'Ils veulent l'Afrique sans les Africains' ('They Want Africa Without Africans'), delivering a bold artistic statement that fuses political resistance, cultural memory, and Pan-African solidarity.

Filmed on the sacred grounds of the Thiaroye mass graves in Dakar, the video honors victims of one of colonialism's most heinous massacres. Kamano's visual tribute transforms the site into a defiant stage, linking Africa's historical trauma to the modern reparations movement. With raw lyricism and symbolic imagery, the video makes a clear demand: 'Africa will reclaim what Europe stole.'

The release arrives at a pivotal moment. The African Union has declared 2025 as the Year of Reparations, providing institutional momentum to cultural and civic efforts across the continent. In Dakar, a recent high-profile conference reignited demands for justice surrounding the Thiaroye massacre, leading Senegalese authorities to launch archaeological excavations to document the scope of the 1944 French military crime—evidence that may substantiate formal reparations claims to France.

The reparations conversation has visibly moved to the streets. Dakar's walls now feature bold graffiti murals demanding €50 trillion in reparations from former colonial powers—vivid calls for justice that cannot be ignored. In Bamako, Malian scholars and policymakers echo the urgency, calling for strategic frameworks that link historical redress with sustainable African futures.

Kamano's work stands at the intersection of music and movement—galvanizing Pan-African youth, scholars, and policymakers alike. His anthem doesn't just commemorate the past—it ignites the future.

"This is not just a song," says Kamano. "It's a voice for the voiceless. A call for dignity. A battle cry for what is rightfully ours."

