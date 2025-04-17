Elico Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Sustainable, Efficient, Scalable, and Cost-Effective Water Management.

Elico's smart water monitoring solutions detect contaminants, optimize water usage, and maintain compliance with environmental regulations, ensuring efficient water management.

SAN ANTONIO, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the smart water quality monitoring solutions industry and, based on its research, recognizes Elico with the 2025 Indian Customer Value Leadership Award. The company has a legacy of scientific innovation with the vision of becoming a globally renowned company. Specializing in designing, developing, and manufacturing advanced electronic analytical instruments, the company establishes its expertise in spectrophotometry, chromatography, electrochemistry, and flame photometry technologies. These innovations allow Elico to offer solutions for various applications, from complex scientific research to routine field testing. Elico's commitment to innovation is strengthened by its in-house research and its collaborations with leading academic and research institutions. The company serves globally, catering to diverse industries (e.g., agriculture, food processing, pharmaceuticals, water management, environment, and homeland security). Elico differentiates itself in India's smart water monitoring sector by offering innovative solutions that address the country's unique water-related issues and growing water management challenges.

Elico's advanced smart water monitoring technologies solve water challenges, accelerate scientific discovery, and foster a healthier, more sustainable future. Its IoT solutions improve the efficiency and sufficiency of the testing process for timely water quality assessment, revolutionizing water monitoring and management. The e-Jal™ portable multiparameter water quality analyzer (PE-149) stands as a testament to Elico's commitment to innovation and excellence in water quality monitoring. Designed to cater to diverse sectoral needs, the e-Jal Analyzer offers a unique blend of precision, portability, and advanced technology. It is particularly suited for field conditions where laboratory infrastructure may be unavailable, ensuring reliable, efficient, and comprehensive water analysis anytime and anywhere. Additionally, the analyzer supports multiple reagent types, including liquid, powder and tablet forms for simplified testing and offers advanced connectivity options for seamless data sharing and cloud integration. The built-in global positioning system tracker adds further utility by providing precise geolocation tagging, enhancing data accuracy for informed decision-making. With its robust design and ability to deliver precise results, the e-Jal Analyzer supports large-scale sample analysis, improving efficiency and reducing operational costs.

Paul Hudson, senior industry analyst for sustainability and circular economy at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Elico's smart water monitoring solutions ensure efficient water management by providing real-time, accurate data for water quality analysis. These solutions are critical for detecting contaminants, optimizing water usage, and maintaining compliance with environmental regulations."

Elico's online analyzers, the AquaSense Series, meet the increasing demand for automated, accurate, and efficient process monitoring. By enabling real-time process control, it eliminates the delays associated with traditional laboratory testing, significantly reducing costs and enhancing operational efficiency. The AquaSense Series also incorporates renewable energy options such as solar power, low power wide area connectivity, and low reagent consumption, reinforcing its sustainability and cost-effectiveness. Elico's collaborations and use of real-time water monitoring data enable better resource management and timely action, contributing to enhanced public health, a higher quality of life, and more reliable water infrastructure. This establishes Elico as a key player in delivering sustainable solutions that drive customer value and positive social impact. Elico's customer-centered approach ensures that its mobile units integrate seamlessly into local water management systems. By providing accurate, timely results and reducing response times, the company enhances community confidence in water safety efforts and solidifies Elico's reputation as a trusted partner in advancing water quality standards across India.

"Elico integrates the Internet of Things, eco-friendly and sustainable solar-powered systems, and mobile laboratories to transform water quality monitoring, particularly in rural areas where infrastructure and reliable data are often limited. By combining precision, sustainability, and customer-centric design, the company empowers its users with value-driven tools that enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and support better decision-making, solidifying its position as a leader in analytical instrumentation. Its forward-thinking approach contributes to sustainable water management practices and improves access to clean water for communities nationwide, adding lasting value for its customers," added Norazah Bachok, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. With its strong overall performance, Elico earns Frost & Sullivan's 2025 India Customer Value Leadership Award in the smart water quality monitoring solutions industry.

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

Elico Limited, established in 1960 and headquartered in Hyderabad, India, is a pioneer in the field of Analytical Instruments. The company has a rich legacy of innovation and was the first to indigenously design and manufacture scientific instruments in the country. With a strong focus on R&D and customer-centric solutions, Elico also provides design and manufacturing services to leading multinational companies.

