ELFBAR earns multiple prestigious design awards worldwide

LONDON, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global vaping brand ELFBAR today announced multiple world-renowned awards won for its peerless creative material and brand asset designs.

Anniversary and festive celebration

Poster from ELFBAR’s Summer Call Campaign ELFBAR’s Christmas Carnival Party Gift Box

In 2024, ELFBAR celebrated its fifth anniversary with distinction, earning gold awards for its overall concept in communication design from both the American Good Design and the French Design Award.

The awards were given in response to a special souvenir bundle for the anniversary celebration. Vaping products such as ELFBAR 600V2 and ELFA PRO, as well as the brand's peripheral products including water bottles and mugs, are packed in the bundle.

The bundle features a distinctive visual in ELFBAR's signature purple. The "⑤th ANNIVERSARY" text, rendered in a free-style font, is seamlessly integrated with a "high five" sign, symbolizing the journey ELFBAR shared with its adult users worldwide.

The two awards were preceded by the French Design Award earned by ELFBAR's Summer Call design and Christmas Carnival Party Gift Box, which the jury accoladed with gold awards in communication design.

The designs were created at a time when ELFBAR hosted a series of customer engagement events, including music festivals, parties, and pop-up events, under the "Summer Call" campaign across Europe.

The campaign's key visual showcases a dark background adorned with dreamy bubbles, symbolizing freedom, exuberance, and fantasy. Enhanced by neon colors and creative patterns, the designs embrace a floating and dynamic style, capturing the fun and vibrancy of the summer season.

During the 2022 Christmas season, ELFBAR introduced a Christmas Carnival Party Gift Box featuring festive-themed vaping and peripheral products. The red gift box displayed a house, and upon opening, it revealed a warm scene of friends celebrating together with balloons, flags, and champagne. This cozy and festive design teemed with warmth and joy from season's greetings.

Iconic exhibition and store designs

ELFBAR has been in the industry well-known for its design of exhibition booths and retail stores.

The capabilities were well presented at the World Vape Show concluded on 14 June 2024 in Dubai, where the brand's booth mirrored a chessboard, integrating chess elements into product showroom, and conveying its identity as "A GOOD PLAYER" in the industry.

ELFBAR's design philosophy was also prominently showcased at a booth with LOST MARY at Vapitaly 2023, earning it a silver award at the Muse Design Awards 2023. The stand featured a gradient backdrop and a wavy ceiling, presenting a vibrant array of colors and creating a dynamic sense of flow, perfectly reflecting the enjoyable brand experience.

The brand has also received numerous design accolades for its store visuals and exhibition stands. These designs prominently feature ELFBAR's signature purple against a gray backdrop and meticulously display products, offering visitors an engaging and memorable first impression of the brand.

About ELFBAR

ELFBAR is a pioneer in the global vaping industry. Since its inception in 2018, it has been exploring new frontiers by providing a diverse experience with its wide lineup of harm-reduction products.

ELFBAR stays committed to compliance, youth access prevention and sustainable growth in its unwavering responsibility as a leading brand favored and referred by tens of millions of adult users worldwide.

