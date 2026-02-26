Elevate Your AR Adventure: Brook Gaming Unleashes Next-Gen Solutions for Global Exploration Events

Master High-Intensity Hunts with ARmate's Automation and Flashman's Precision Control

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook Gaming (Zeroplus Technology Co., Ltd.) is proud to announce its latest technical support solutions for trainers participating in upcoming global AR gaming events. To address the challenges of high-intensity global marathons and the need for extensive area exploration, Brook introduces the "ARmate," which balances automation with location control, and the "Flashman," a precision control device for iOS devices. These tools are designed to ensure a stress-free and highly efficient gaming experience for all trainers participating in world-scale hunts.

The perfect AR gaming duo: ARmate’s automation meets Flashman’s precision control.

Maximizing Your Adventure in Large-Scale Events

During major AR gaming events, efficient item collection within limited timeframes and accurate exploration of vast maps are crucial for success. Leveraging years of hardware expertise, Brook provides tools that allow players to focus entirely on their movement strategy and encounter execution.

ARmate: The All-in-One Device for Automation and Location Control

ARmate is designed to streamline resource management and exploration efficiency during intensive events. It features advanced location control alongside its robust automation capabilities.

Auto Spin & Auto Catch: Fully automates Pokéstop spinning and Pokémon catching to prevent resource depletion.

Global Location Function: Access event spots worldwide from home, bypassing physical limitations during global marathons.

Stable Connection for Shiny Hunting: Maintains high connection stability to ensure you never miss a Shiny Pokémon during high-frequency encounters.

Flashman: Real Control, Total Virtual Freedom

Flashman offers a tactile and intuitive control experience specifically for iOS users. Its high-precision 360° joystick enables accurate positioning on complex maps.

Coordinate Memory Button (FN Button): Save and return to frequently used locations with a single tap, allowing for instant backtracking without restarting the app.

Versatile Movement Modes: Includes "Smart Roaming" to simulate actual walking and "Route Cruise" for automated patrolling along set paths.

Speed Toggle Button: Switch between "High Speed" for rapid travel and "Low Speed" for precise exploration with one click.

Coordinate Sharing (Team Sync): Share location data with teammates via the mouse function button, enabling synchronized group exploration.

About Brook Gaming

With over 20 years of excellence in hardware development, Brook Gaming is dedicated to expanding the possibilities for players through innovative technology. While upholding the spirit of Taiwan's renowned craftsmanship, we continue to provide top-tier connectivity solutions to the global gaming community. Our official character stands as a symbol of our brand's passion and dedication to players, delivering the joy of gaming to the world every day.

Availability

Both ARmate and Flashman are now available for purchase.

ARmate Official Product Page: https://brook.gg/4rCRHeb

Flashman Official Product Page: https://brook.gg/4kTQNHL

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2921046/Gemini_Generated_Image_xuh9dlxuh9dlxuh9.jpg