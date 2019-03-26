Elena Baturina's Think-tank BE OPEN Announces the Winner of #BEOPENeyes Challenge

BE OPEN believes that the ability for creative interpretation is not confined within the art and design industry. The series of online challenges reach out to those creative minds around the globe, who keep their eyes open, see inspiration in the everyday life, and are able to transform it with their own unique vision.

#BEOPENeyes is the latest of the challenges that aimed to explore the infinite meanings one's gaze has. For centuries, people have believed eyes to be more than a sensory gateway, but a direct link to one's soul. Eyes symbolism can be traced thousands of years back, the relevant visuals are to be found in temples, arts pieces, crafts, tattoos, etc. Being probably the most symbolic of all sensory organs, eyes may represent omniscience, honesty, intelligence, enlightenment, truth and much more.

It would be fair to say, that with this open call BE OPEN saw the eyes and through the eyes of people from all over the world. And now we are happy to announce that Rossella Magni @larossella_ig has been selected the winner, and that her extraordinary entry has brought her the prize of €300.

Once again, we thank and applause all the creatives around the globe who take part in our challenges.

BE OPEN is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think-tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow. It is a cultural and social initiative founded by philanthropist, businesswoman and entrepreneur Elena Baturina. BE OPEN's mission is to harness creative brain power through a system of conferences, competitions, exhibitions, master classes and cultural events.

