Elena Baturina's Symbol Residence Development Supports the Cyprus-Russia Cultural Event

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 13th Cyprus-Russia charity gala evening was held at the Presidential Palace of Cyprus under the patronage of the First Lady of Cyprus Andri Anastasiadis.

The event was initiated by Ensemble Productions Ltd. and the administration of the Cypriot government in cooperation with the Russian Embassy in Cyprus, and with the support from Russian and Cypriot business entities.

This year, Symbol Residence became a new partner of the gala evening. It is a development project in Limassol by Golden Wisdom, a member of the investment group of international entrepreneur Elena Baturina.

The event was aimed at developing friendship between Russia and Cyprus in the cultural, political and business spheres. The proceeds from the ticket sale and auctions during the gala evening were transferred to "Radiomarathon," a charity that helps children with disabilities and their families. The entertainment part included performances by Cypriot and Russian Eurovision stars Elena Paparizu and Sergey Lazarev, Nadezhda Babkina's theater, the Dionisos ensemble.

The event was attended by the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Anastasiadi and the First Lady of Cyprus Andri Anastasiadi, major political and cultural personas of the two countries, and representatives of the Cypriot business community.

Oleg Gavrilov, Project Manager for Symbol Residence, noted the importance of supporting the bilateral cultural and business ties, and expressed hope that, "Symbol Residence will be considered a significant example of such reliable and confident development of international relations in Cyprus."

Symbol Residence is yet another project by Elena Baturina that contributes to stronger international business and cultural ties. Her other development in Nur-Sultan, the "Moscow" business center has become a platform for major international public and business projects in Kazakhstan. The image of this multi-awarded building has been placed on the Kazakh banknotes.

Symbol is a luxury residential complex developed by Spanish celebrity architect Ricardo Bofill and 'Taller de Arquitectura.' Located in the first coastline, it offers designer apartments with views of the Mediterranean Sea from spacious outdoor terraces. The Residence is comprised of 12 floors and 27 apartments; its total area is 7300 square meters. The concept offers layout flexibility permitting variations in the apartment's size and typology, as well as developing individual spatial solutions. In its private territory there is an underground parking, fitness center, SPA, garden, and a pool. The residents will enjoy round-the-clock security, reception and concierge services.

SOURCE Press office for Elena Baturina