Elements of Green Announces Exclusive Agreement with Leading California Based Edibles Brand Plus Products

Since launching THC products in 2016, PLUS has emerged as a leading edibles brand in California, the world's largest adult-use cannabis market, and claimed the #1 and # 2 best-selling products for all of 2018 and 2019.1 PLUS launched its 100% hemp CBD line last year and Elements of Green is proud to have secured an exclusive agreement to sell these products across the United Kingdom.

"Partnering with PLUS, a leading edibles brand in California, the largest market in North America and the world, for their European hemp CBD expansion, is a tremendous opportunity," commented Julian Davies, President of Elements of Green. "We are excited to be the platform of choice for PLUS, a testament to what we have built: Europe's premier CBD eCommerce marketplace," continued Davies.

"It was essential for us to find the right platform for our initial expansion into the international market, and we view this partnership as a great opportunity to take that step," commented Jake Heimark, Co-Founder and CEO of PLUS Products. "One of our goals at PLUS is to put our products in the hands of as many consumers as possible and working with Elements of Green provides us with the best opportunity to make that goal a reality in the UK," continued Heimark.

To provide consumers with an added level of comfort, Elements of Green exclusively offers hemp-derived CBD products that have been lab-tested for potency, harmful substances, and heavy metals.

"More and more people are discovering the benefits of CBD across Europe; it is our goal to provide customers with a platform that offers best-in-class products and unrivaled education, taking the guess-work out of making CBD purchases and allowing consumers to shop with confidence," continued Julian Davies. "We are not only building a marketplace; we are building the largest community of CBD consumers across Europe."

Hemp-based CBD Brands looking to apply to be carried on Elements of Green's platform can send an email to hello@elementsofgreen.com.

(1) According to BDS Analytics in the California adult-use cannabis market.

ABOUT ELEMENTS OF GREEN

Elements of Green is Europe's premier eCommerce marketplace for lab-tested CBD products. The Company's extensive lineup of premium hemp-based CBD products are available in 27 countries across Europe, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Spain. Elements of Green's responsive web and mobile experience includes carefully curated products from leading brands from around the world. Visit us today at www.elementsofgreen.com. New to CBD? Shop our starter bundles here.



ABOUT PLUS PRODUCTS

PLUS is a cannabis branded products company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers' lives. PLUS's mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Contact: Investor Relations, Email: hello@elementsofgreen.com, Phone: +0044 7830 3291965, Web: www.elementsofgreen.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1420451/Elements_of_Green_Elements_of_Green_Announces_Exclusive_Agreemen.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1420450/Elements_of_Green_Elements_of_Green_Announces_Exclusive_Agreemen.jpg

Related Links

https://elementsofgreen.com/



SOURCE Elements of Green