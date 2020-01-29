Elementor hits 4 million websites in record time

The top website building platform outpaces previous record growth to reach new milestone

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementor, the leading WordPress website builder platform with a presence in 152 countries, today announced that its user base has built over 4 million websites using its code-free, drag-n-drop platform. Using the intuitive features and functionality provided by Elementor, a new WordPress site is created every 10 seconds.

With a rapidly expanding customer base and a range of new updates released in 2019, Elementor has increased the total websites built with its plugin by nearly a million in just five months. Within the past twelve months alone, the total number of websites built using Elementor & Elementor Pro has doubled from two million to four million, representing a 100% rate of year to year growth.

The increase of users and total sites built using the GPL-V3.0 licensed Elementor platform in the past year can be directly correlated to the number of 5-star reviews the product has received on WordPress.org. Elementor has over 4,500 5-star reviews and currently is rated as the most popular website builder on WordPress.

Another prominent factor leading to the rapid increase of active installs of the Elementor platform has been its broad offering of new product features and updates. In 2019 alone, Elementor introduced over 283 new features including the popup builder, table of contents, dark mode and website template kits - among other features - to increase the robust product offering of the free and premium versions of its platform.

According to Elementor CEO Yoni Luksenberg: "Elementor's goal is to let every web creator build the most beautiful, feature-rich and hassle-free websites possible. By listening to the needs of our community, understanding broader WordPress market trends, and the evolving technical capabilities to simplify UX, Elementor has taken massive steps in the past year to become the most comprehensive and easy-to-use WordPress plugin on a global scale and that shows in the achievement of Elementor's four millionth site built."

About Elementor

Elementor is an intuitive, website building platform over WordPress that reduces the need for web creators to code with its cutting-edge platform. Elementor serves a rapidly growing customer base of web professionals including developers, designers, and marketers in 152 countries. Elementor has more than 4,000,000 active installs and has close to 5,000 five-star reviews. Elementor strives to make a significant contribution to the ongoing evolution of web design, on an international scale, to accelerate small and medium business growth.

