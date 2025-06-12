Element Materials Technology Recognized by MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants as a Leading Participant in the Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

LONDON, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Materials Technology (Element), a global leader in independent testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services, has been recognized as a participant company in the TIC market on the 360Quadrants platform, powered by MarketsandMarkets™. This recognition reinforces Element's strategic position in a rapidly evolving sector driven by innovation, regulation, and globalization.

This acknowledgment comes on the heels of Element's continued investment in its global testing capabilities and recent merger activities—most notably, the acquisition and successful integration of National Technical Systems (NTS). The inclusion of NTS, a recognized name in high-performance qualification testing for aerospace, defense, and commercial applications, significantly strengthens Element's North American footprint and technical capacity. Today, customers benefit from a broader and more comprehensive suite of services under one roof, spanning materials testing, environmental simulation, EMC/EMI, dynamics, fire testing, and more.

As manufacturers face mounting regulatory, safety, and performance demands, Element's expanded service offering ensures customers can accelerate innovation with confidence—backed by one of the most complete testing networks in the world. Across aerospace, energy, automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial sectors, Element supports qualification testing to the most rigorous global standards including RTCA DO-160, MIL-STD-810, ASTM, ISO, AREMA, ARP 1401, and others.

Why Partner with Element?

Unmatched Breadth and Depth: With over 270 laboratories worldwide—including legacy NTS facilities—Element delivers a full spectrum of TIC services with seamless coordination and technical consistency.

Customer-Centric Innovation: From AI-driven test data analytics to rapid prototyping support, Element helps customers accelerate time to market while ensuring compliance and reliability.

Expertise You Can Trust: Element's engineers and scientists offer decades of experience in qualification programs for next-generation products—supported by active involvement in standards development bodies.

Global Scale, Local Support: Whether testing components for space missions or validating materials for energy infrastructure, Element brings tailored solutions, regulatory knowledge, and fast turnaround where you need it most.

The global TIC market plays a crucial role in helping organizations meet evolving compliance mandates and customer expectations. The rise of outsourced quality assurance, AI-based testing platforms, ESG and sustainability certifications, and digital traceability (such as blockchain compliance tracking) continues to reshape the landscape. Element is at the forefront of these developments, proactively supporting clients through geopolitical uncertainty, evolving trade regulations, and dynamic supply chains.

In line with this commitment, Element recently announced the expansion of its plastic pipes testing laboratory in Sweden, further supporting sectors such as water and gas distribution, district heating, and industrial applications. This enhanced facility—set to open in 2026—demonstrates Element's ongoing investment in strategic infrastructure to meet future testing demands.

About the Evaluation

MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants platform evaluates companies based on a rigorous methodology combining industry expert insights, customer feedback, secondary research, and proprietary criteria such as product portfolio strength, regional presence, revenue, and strategic initiatives.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest technology vendor comparison platform globally, offering a unique vendor positioning ecosystem that enables technology decision-makers to make confident, qualified decisions. It is designed to help both startups and established players gain strategic visibility while connecting industry experts, vendors, and end users.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a leading growth advisory firm, empowering over 13,000 global companies—including 80% of Fortune 2000—to identify and monetize new revenue streams in a $25 trillion global B2B economy. With capabilities in TAM expansion, GTM strategy, and market intelligence, it helps companies stay ahead of disruption through its AI-driven Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com

