Elektor International Introduces New High-end Audio Power Amplifier

The Elektor Fortissimo-100 Power Amplifier Kit

The Elektor audio design specialist Ton Giesberts has once again released a phenomenal design for a high-end audio power amplifier, the Elektor Fortissimo-100. The results of the amplifier on the test bench challenged Elektor's high-spec Audio Precision test gear.



In a bid to balance top-class analogue electronics design and engineering against complex ICs, programming, SMDs, and commercial modules so dominant these days, the Fortissimo-100 audio amp follows in the footsteps of its renowned predecessors like the Crescendo, High-End Power Amplifier, Q-Watt, D-Watt, and many other in-house Elektor projects famed for their incredible performance, sonic quality, reliability, and certainty of successful replication at home. Over the years, thousands of hobbyists constructed these amplifiers and enjoyed their sublime performance as well as the joy, pride, and satisfaction of a home-built product compared to anything bought off the shelf.

The specifications, ease of construction, and the overall stability of the Fortissimo-100 are deemed so good that Elektor is offering the project as a kit of parts for assembly at home, using plain tools.

Kit Contents

The kit contains each part to build one Fortissimo-100 monoblock:

A set of high-quality PCBs

Heatsink

Mechanical parts like standoffs and mica isolation washers for the power transistors.

All parts are through-hole.



Consistent with the "no-compromise" design philosophy adopted for this project, leaded (through-hole; TH) parts are used throughout the project, meaning there are no SMDs or other tiny parts to solder, or "black box" parts like microcontrollers or complex ICs. The Elektor kit comes with a detailed, step-by-step assembly guide that should enable every audio lover with the ability to work accurately and sensibly, to assemble the monoblock and ravish at the sound quality. Two monoblocks are required to build a Fortissimo-100 stereo amplifier, plus a symmetrical 40-V, stabilized power supply. The supply is not included in the kit but a suggested source is given in the description for the project so readers can opt for their personal desires.

