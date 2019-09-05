Elekta Announces Exclusive Agreement With DOSIsoft for Distribution of Key Patient-specific QA Solutions

Products fill out company's Elekta Assurance portfolio for comprehensive end-to-end quality assurance

CRAWLEY, United Kingdom, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) has signed a distribution agreement with DOSIsoft, a company that offers patient-specific quality assurance (QA) software, to be the sole distributor of three DOSIsoft patient QA products – MU2Net, EPIbeam and EPIgray® – completing its Elekta Assurance portfolio, a comprehensive suite of easy-to-use, web-based QA tools.

QA is an essential component of the radiotherapy workflow, ensuring: 1) that a treatment plan is suitable to treat the diagnosed condition, 2) that the linac will deliver the plan as intended, and 3) – following beam delivery – that the plan has been delivered as intended.

"Radiotherapy is a precise treatment modality, but like any complex method it's not infallible," says Maurits Wolleswinkel, Elekta's President Linac Solutions. "Human error and other faults can creep in unnoticed unless you have the proper checks. That's what the tools for machine and patient QA in Elekta Assurance – including the DOSIsoft products – are designed to detect and correct. Ensuring patient safety is the ultimate goal in using these solutions.

"With the DOSIsoft software, Elekta now positions itself as a single-source provider of QA software," he adds. "Instead of requiring clinics to piece together a complete QA solution from multiple vendors, they can take advantage of Elekta Assurance to acquire validated software that works for all QA-related workflows."

The DOSIsoft products are:

MU2NET produces a fast, independent dose check for adaptive treatment workflows, including Elekta Unity, the company's MR-Linac.

EPIbeam enables phantom-less pre-treatment QA and requires no QA devices or extra planning, minimizing both physics and machine time.

EPIgray, an EPID-based, in vivo dosimetry solution, provides an essential safety check for every treatment.

"We are delighted to be part of Elekta's group of trusted third-party partners," says Marc Uszynski, CEO of DOSIsoft. "This agreement validates our R&D investments in software over the years and our focus on patient QA. We share with Elekta the importance and value of quality assurance solutions for more precise, efficient, secure and personalized cancer treatments."

To learn more, visit elekta.com/QA or visit Elekta booth 3431 at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) 2019 Annual Meeting, September 15-18 in Chicago for a personalized demonstration.

About Elekta

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our nearly 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to – and benefits from – more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

About DOSIsoft

Founded in 2002, DOSIsoft develops cutting-edge software solutions for Radiation Oncology and Nuclear Medicine. 16 years of innovation and R&D investments have led to world leading software solutions used successfully in over 200 hospital centers in 26 countries around the world. Spin-off between Gustave Roussy and Institut Curie, DOSIsoft constantly innovates in partnership with the major cancer institutes and research centers in the world. www.dosisoft.com

