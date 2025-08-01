Elegoo wraps the first phase of “Elegoo With Her,” spotlighting women creators in home decor, fashion, cosplay, and education.

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elegoo, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, proudly announces the wrap-up of the first phase of its "ELEGOO With Her" initiative, a program supporting women creators worldwide through 3D printing. From over 110 sign-ups, 30 final participants from 17 countries stood out to join this phase. After three months of workshops and mentorship, the program now enters its showcase stage, with over 70% of participants new to 3D printing, underscoring its role in making the technology more accessible.

Launched at Formnext 2024, "ELEGOO With Her" was led by eight accomplished female designers and makers: Anouk Wipprecht, Batoul al-Rashdan, Brigitte Kock, Denise Bertacchi, Emily Boe (pseud.), Linette Manuel, Shehzeen Rehman, and Willow Creative (alias). Among the participants' creations were STEM kits empowering girls in Africa and intricately 3D-printed lamps inspired by early 20th-century design, showcasing 3D printing's creative potential in home decor, fashion, cosplay, and education.

"I remember how excited I was when I printed my first benchy. I also remember the failures. The hands-on workshops, mentorship, and community gave me more than just skills. They gave me the confidence to build and to lead," said Janet Zagah, a renewable energy entrepreneur and program participant.

"Having an inclusive program run by a company as big as Elegoo is powerful," said Kinnera Putti, a mobile developer who also participated in the program. "I hope others see what we've made and feel inspired to try something too."

"We've always believed 3D printing should be accessible to everyone, and these projects show just how powerful it can be when women challenge themselves and use the technology to create and improve lives beyond their own," said Coco Lee, Brand Director of Elegoo. "With proven reliability and ease of use, we're proud that our products enable people from all backgrounds to unleash their creativity and bring their ideas to life."

While this chapter wraps, the journey continues. Elegoo has made its workshops public on YouTube, and the next showcase will be at IFA Berlin this September, where their work will inspire more women to create.

About Elegoo

Founded in 2015, Elegoo is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 100 countries and regions. In 2024, the company's total sales revenue surpassed 220 million USD, with more than 1000 employees and nearly 30,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, Elegoo provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

