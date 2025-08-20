ELEGOO to Make IFA Debut, Bringing 3D Printing into Everyday Life

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGOO, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, will participate for the first time at IFA 2025, held Sept. 1–5 at Messe Berlin (Hall 20-161). The company's debut at Europe's largest consumer electronics show underscores its mission to make 3D printing more accessible, affordable and enjoyable for everyday users. Since entering the 3D printing industry, ELEGOO has focused on democratizing 3D printing—transforming it from a niche, industrial tool into a household technology that empowers every-day creativity and solves real-life problems.

Print Your Life

"3D printing is no longer a complex, professional-only technology," said Chris Hong, Founder of ELEGOO. "IFA is a great platform to let people experience how intuitive, intelligent and inspiring this technology can be in daily life."

Innovations on Display

At Hall 20, Stand 161, visitors will see a strong slate of innovative printers: Centauri Carbon, OrangeStorm Giga, Saturn 4 Ultra 6K, Mars 5 Ultra and the European premiere of Jupiter 2, which will officially launch later this year. Centauri Carbon, iF DESIGN AWARD 2025 winner, is one of Elegoo's flagship FDM 3D printers that boasts a 25% faster speed than counterparts. The printing time of a normal cellphone case can be reduced to less than 30 minutes. Jupiter 2 is a large-format resin 3D printer that raises the bar with a 14-inch 16K LCD screen, achieving the series' highest 20×26µm XY resolution for razor-sharp details and ultra-smooth surfaces. All models combine high speed, precision and smart features to achieve user-friendly operations for all consumers while delivering professional-quality results. Visitors can experience the whole printing process using the displayed printers.

Nexprint Platform and $1 Million Creator Fund

Earlier this August, ELEGOO launched Nexprint, a creator platform designed to connect users worldwide and encourage sharing of original 3D models. The initiative is supported by a $1 million Creator Fund to reward innovative designs. Since 3D model files are the essential bridge between creativity and a printed object, the platform aims to simplify the most challenging step in the 3D printing process for consumers and inspire a new wave of creativity among beginners, hobbyists and professionals alike.

Highlighting Diversity in Creation

ELEGOO will also showcase the first phase of "ELEGOO with Her" program, which empowers women creators in home décor, education, fashion and cosplay. Seventy percent of participating designers in its first phase are new to 3D printing, reflecting the company's commitment to broadening access and fostering inclusivity in the maker community.

A Booth Built by 3D Printing

True to its vision, ELEGOO's booth will be designed as a 3D-printed living room where furniture and decorative pieces are all created by our printers. Also on display are prints that feature practical and creative solutions to everyday problems, showing how 3D printing can seamlessly integrate into home life.

ELEGOO invites media representatives, industry professionals and consumers to visit Hall 20-161 to explore its products, discuss collaboration opportunities and experience first-hand how 3D printing is becoming part of everyday life.

About Elegoo

Founded in 2015, Elegoo is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 90 countries and regions. In 2024, the company's total sales revenue surpassed 200 million USD, with more than 700 employees and nearly 30,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, Elegoo provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

