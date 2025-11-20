ELEGOO Elevates Consumer 3D Printing With an Integrated End-to-End Ecosystem at Formnext 2025

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGOO, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, is elevating consumer 3D printing at Formnext 2025 with its integrated end-to-end ecosystem solutions, covering the full workflow from 3D model selection and slicing, to material choice, printing, and remote control & monitoring.

Software and Platform Innovations

ELEGOO Stuns Formnext 2025 with End-to-End Ecosystem

Nexprint platform, launched this August, connects creators worldwide and supports seamless sharing and download of 3D models. Its ongoing $1 million creator fund incentivizes creators with cash for sharing original content or inviting contributors. ELEGOO's ElegooSlicer and SateLite streamline the slicing part of FDM and resin printing, while the Matrix App enables intelligent multi-printer management from a smartphone.

Printer Portfolio and New Products Debut

On the hardware front, ELEGOO showcased key FDM and resin printers, including the Centauri Carbon series, Saturn series, Mars 5 series, OrangeStorm Giga, and Jupiter 2. Highlights included two new products: Jupiter 2, a professional-grade 14-inch 16K LCD printer for ultra-detailed large-scale models, and Centauri Carbon 2, a desktop multicolor FDM printer with RFID filament recognition and automatic refill. Jupiter 2 is set to be launched by the end of the year, and Centauri Carbon is set to be launched in Q1 of 2026. Mercury Wash Max, a versatile wash-and-cure station with large space and a unique drying function, was also debuted.

Printing Materials

ELEGOO's versatile and innovative resin/filament offerings are embodied by 70 vases 3D printed with 10 different filaments, each in 7 colors. Also presented is the high-performance Fiber-Reinforced Filament Series including PETG-CF with great abrasion resistance, PETG-GF with enhanced hardness, and PAHT-CF with exceptional heat-resistance. Another eye-catcher is the Radiant Synchrony LED wall sculpture, designed by Filipino designer Herschel Shapiro and produced in over 420 printing hours by three Centauri Carbon printers using PLA filament, showcasing ELEGOO's ability to combine creativity, precision, and consumer accessibility.

Executive Remarks

"After a decade of building and refining our 3D printing ecosystem, we are now positioned to tackle the industry's toughest challenges" says Kevin Wang, Co-founder and VP of ELEGOO, "We aim to accelerate consumer 3D printing adoption and envision a future where every household has a 3D printer."

About ELEGOO

Founded in 2015, ELEGOO is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 100 countries and regions. In 2024, the company's total sales revenue surpassed 220 million USD, with more than 1000 employees and nearly 30,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, ELEGOO provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

