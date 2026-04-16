ELEGOO Announces Jupiter 2 Global Launch and Debuts the Multicolor System for Centauri Carbon at RAPID + TCT 2026

BOSTON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGOO, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, made its mark at RAPID + TCT 2026 with the official launch of Jupiter 2, and the first-ever debut of the CANVAS for Centauri Carbon multicolor system, alongside its integrated 3D printing ecosystem.

Over the three-day event from April 14 – 16, ELEGOO brought together its hardware, software, and community-driven experiences, offering attendees a more seamless and premium 3D printing experience that goes well beyond the machine itself.

ELEGOO spotlights its 3D printing ecosystem at RAPID + TCT 2026

At the Booth Meet Unexpected Debuts

At the heart of ELEGOO's showcase stood its latest innovation: the ultra-large format resin 3D printer Jupiter 2. With ultra-fine 16K resolution, multi-point auto-leveling, and smart resin management, it delivers consistent, flawless prints at scale, ideal for applications ranging from character modeling and jewelry design to functional prototyping and batch production.

In an unexpected twist, ELEGOO also debuted the multicolor system, CANVAS for Centauri Carbon, designed for vibrant prints with smooth, seamless color transitions. The on-site showcase received positive feedback at the booth, with attendees expressing keen interest in seeing it. The system is set to be fully available by the end of this month, with pricing to be announced soon.

Beyond these headliners, ELEGOO also featured other product lineups including the Centauri Carbon 2 Combo, Saturn 4 Ultra 16K and the OrangeStorm Giga, alongside a wide range of filaments and accessories. The remote printer control Matrix APP and the Nexprint 3D model platform also delivered attendees a more seamless, user-friendly experience within its 3D printing ecosystem.

ELEGOO also showcased a wide range of physical models at the booth, demonstrating how 3D printing translates into real productivity and creativity across different industries and lifestyles. Visitors who stopped by the booth took part in the interactive activities and even had the chance to win ELEGOO's exclusive gift.

Connecting Users with Community-Driven Experiences

Beyond product displays, ELEGOO made a point to connect with its community by hosting a special "Print What You Scan" event alongside the exhibition, offering creators a hands-on look at how 3D scanning integrates with 3D printing to unlock real-world applications.

The event also welcomed Frankly Built, a well-known influencer in the 3D printing industry, who engaged with attendees and shared creative insights about 3D printing from a more professional perspective throughout the activity. Through workshops, Q&A sessions, and interactive activities with creators, ELEGOO turned its event into a gathering space for makers to share and create.

Looking Ahead

Led by the Jupiter 2 and CANVAS for Centauri Carbon multicolor System, ELEGOO's showcase at RAPID + TCT 2026 underscores its commitment to pioneering 3D printing innovation and delivering premium products to a global audience. Looking ahead, ELEGOO will continue to uphold its user-oriented philosophy, deepening its expertise in 3D printing technology to take the user experience to a new level.

About ELEGOO

Founded in 2015, ELEGOO is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 150 countries and regions. In 2025, the company's total sales revenue surpassed 300 million USD, with more than 1000 employees and over 430,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, ELEGOO provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

For more information, please visit Elegoo and social media platforms:Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, TikTok, Discord and Reddit.

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