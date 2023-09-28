Elegance meets power: Exclusive special model ABT Urus Scatenato limited to 99 units

KEMPTEN, Germany, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 666 horsepower-strong Performante, Lamborghini introduced an impressive evolutionary stage of its power-packed SUV, the Urus. Now ABT Sportsline, the world's largest tuner of vehicles from the VW Group, has taken on the super sports car among SUVs and developed an impressive special model, limited to just 99 units - the ABT Urus Scatenato. Translated from Italian, the name "Scatenato" means "unleashed" or "raging, wild". And that's precisely what this extraordinary vehicle embodies - a true unleashing in terms of both performance and design. This impressive package is compatible with the current Lamborghini factory versions, including the Urus, Urus S, and Urus Performante. The warranty remains valid for 3 years or 100.000 km within the scope of the manufacturer's warranty.

For the ABT Urus Scatenato this means that the 4l V8 biturbo now produces 810 hp (596 kw) instead of the 666 hp at 850 Nm thanks to ABT Power R technology including ABT turbocharger and intercooler. The experts from Kempten reduce the power-to-weight ratio from 3.23 kg to less than 3 kg per hp and thus set a new benchmark in the power SUV segment.

Strikingly exclusive appearance with visible carbon

The Kempten-based company refined the Urus based on the unique Lamborghini design, carefully preserving the vehicle's extraordinary character. The numerous carbon fibre components in shiny* visible carbon provide visual fireworks. Examples in the engine bay include the engine compartment cover and release, as well as the engine cover. ABT Sportsline also went all out in terms of aerodynamics with this Urus. The 99 ABT Urus Scatenato of this special model series have a coherently designed front spoiler with centre blade and decorative trims as well as a rear wing with aero trims and a rear skirt insert also including decorative trims. This not only provides an aggressive look, but also generates additional downforce.

A power SUV as an automotive work of art

The wing flares and extensions as well as the front bonnet attachments also contribute to the truly impressive appearance. All of these components are made of glossy* exposed carbon fibre, as are the mirror caps. In combination with the specially adapted Lamborghini 23-inch forged wheels of the type ABT HIGH Performance IRL23 in glossy black, the ABT Urus Scatenato presents itself as a genuine automotive work of art.

The exhaust system with the ABT 4-pipe titanium tailpipe trims with perforated inner pipe and Urus design elements in matt black and a diameter of 105 mm provides the right sound for this unique SUV.

