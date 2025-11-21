Electrostatic Precipitator Market: Dry Systems Held 70% of the Market Share; Hybrid Designs to Expand at a 6.9% CAGR to 2030, Reports Mordor Intelligence

News provided by

Mordor Intelligence Private Limited

21 Nov, 2025, 10:27 GMT

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest insights from Mordor Intelligence, the electrostatic precipitators market size is projected to grow from USD 8.98 billion in 2025 to USD 12.25 billion by 2030, reflecting a steady CAGR of 6.4%. Fabric filters boast over 99.9% efficiency for particles above 5 µm, electrostatic systems remain the preferred choice for handling high-temperature, large-volume gas streams. 

Stricter air quality regulations, especially around particulate matter, and the revival of biomass and waste-to-energy initiatives are fueling this growth. The shift toward hybrid scrubber setups and bundled IoT-enabled software is reshaping vendor strategies.  

Trends and Future Developments: 

Emerging Preference for Combined Particle Control Systems 

Advanced dual-function systems that blend electrostatic and wet scrubbing methods are gaining traction for handling sticky emissions. These setups improve pollutant capture, reduce operational risks in industrial exhausts, and offer better energy efficiency. As environmental standards tighten around organic condensates, such hybrid technologies are becoming essential for long-term viability in air purification markets. 

Resurgence of Renewable Waste Conversion Initiatives 

Stricter waste regulations are fueling interest in energy recovery systems that also capture carbon. New facilities are emerging with advanced emission controls and materials built to withstand harsh conditions. As global projects expand, especially in regions like the Middle East, there's growing demand for adaptable solutions that manage diverse waste streams. Incentives linked to carbon removal are making these ventures more financially attractive, prompting manufacturers to adopt integrated designs that tackle multiple pollutants efficiently. 

Electrostatic Precipitator Segmentation Overview: 

Product Segmentation 

  • Dry ESP 
  • Wet ESP 
  • Hybrid/Integrated ESP 
  • Membrane-based ESP 

Design Variants 

  • Plate ESP 
  • Tubular ESP 

Component Breakdown 

  • Hardware 
  • Software 
  • Services 

Industry Applications 

  • Power Generation 
  • Cement and Lime Processing 
  • Waste-to-Energy/Biomass 
  • Chemical and Petrochemical 
  • Metals and Mining 
  • Food and Pharmaceutical Processing 
  • Others 

By Regions 

North America 

  • United States 
  • Canada 
  • Mexico 

Europe 

  • Germany 
  • United Kingdom 
  • France 
  • Italy 
  • Nordic Countries 
  • Russia 
  • Rest of Europe 

Asia-Pacific 

  • China 
  • India 
  • Japan 
  • South Korea 
  • ASEAN Countries 
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific 

South America 

  • Brazil 
  • Argentina 
  • Rest of South America 

Middle East and Africa 

  • Saudi Arabia 
  • United Arab Emirates 
  • South Africa 
  • Egypt 
  • Rest of Middle East and Africa 

For a full breakdown of the electrostatic precipitator market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/electrostatic-precipitator-market?utm_source=prnewswire  

Electrostatic Precipitator Companies:  

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) 
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises 
  • Fujian Longking Co., Ltd. 
  • FLSmidth & Co. A/S 
  • Thermax Ltd. 
  • Ducon Technologies Inc. 
  • John Zink Hamworthy Combustion 
  • Balcke-Derr GmbH 
  • Lodge Cottrell Ltd. 
  • Siemens Energy 
  • Hamon Corporation 
  • Hitachi Zosen Inova 
  • KC Cottrell Co., Ltd. 
  • Alstom Power (GE Vernova) 
  • GE Steam Power 
  • Southern E&C 
  • Kelin Environmental Protection Equipment 
  • Beltran Technologies 
  • Feida Group 
  • CleanAir Engineering 

Geographical Coverage:  

  • Europe is steering investments into advanced waste-to-energy and carbon capture collaborations, with tighter regulations prompting upgrades in emission control systems.  
  • North America is focusing on modernizing existing setups, encouraged by policy-driven incentives, while Canada's early adoption of integrated facilities sets a precedent for others. 

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:   

Solar PV Mounting Systems Market: The report breaks down the market by system type, materials used, compatible solar technologies, key applications, end-users, and regions. It covers everything from mounting styles and construction materials to where and how these systems are deployed-across homes, large-scale projects, and global markets. 

Get Full Report Details: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/solar-pv-mounting-systems-market?utm_source=prnewswire  

Power Transformer Market: The report provides a detailed market breakdown based on several key factors. It segments by power rating-covering large, medium, and small systems-along with cooling methods such as air-cooled and oil-cooled types. Regional analysis spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. 

Get Full Report Details: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/power-transformers-market?utm_source=prnewswire  

About Mordor Intelligence  

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

 With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.  

For any inquiries, please contact:  

media@mordorintelligence.com   

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us  

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Manga Market's Digital Format Segment to Capture Over 70% of Market Share, Dominated by Asia-Pacific and South America to Fastest Growth by 2030, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Manga Market's Digital Format Segment to Capture Over 70% of Market Share, Dominated by Asia-Pacific and South America to Fastest Growth by 2030, Reports Mordor Intelligence

According to a new report by Mordor Intelligence, the global manga market, valued at USD 19.35 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 47.82...
Foreign Exchange Market worth USD 1.1 Trillion by 2030, Growing at 5.8% CAGR as Digital Trading and Liquidity Strengthen; Asia Pacific Emerges as Key Region, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Foreign Exchange Market worth USD 1.1 Trillion by 2030, Growing at 5.8% CAGR as Digital Trading and Liquidity Strengthen; Asia Pacific Emerges as Key Region, Reports Mordor Intelligence

According to Mordor Intelligence, the foreign exchange market size stood at USD 0.89 trillion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.18 trillion by...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics