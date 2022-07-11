Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Trays Market Estimated to Surpass $1,312.2 Million and Grow at 8.0% CAGR During the 2022-2030 Forecast Period [250-Pages] | Released by Research Dive

Electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market to grow by 2030 due to the growing demand for ESD trays in end-use industries. Consumer electronics & computer peripherals sub-segment to be lucrative. Market in North America region is predicted to prosper.

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Trays Market by End-user (Network & Telecommunication Industry, Consumer Electronics & Computer Peripheral, Automotive Industry, Military & Defense, Healthcare, Aerospace, and Others) and Regional Outlook (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030".

According to the report, the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market is anticipated to register a revenue of $1,312.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Dynamics of the Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Trays Market

Drivers: The frequent use of ESD trays as sealed containers in the electronics and electrical industries along with the rising product advancements by market players are some factors estimated to drive the growth of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market during the forecast period. Additionally, rising per capita income of people has led to the increasing demand for IoT-enabled home appliances and EVs which has directly boosted the demand for ESD trays, thus further uplifting the market revenue by 2030.

Opportunities: Increasing investments in biodegradable ESD trays by some prominent market players is one of the major factors expected to offer abundant growth opportunities for the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market during the analysis timeframe. Moreover, increasing e-commerce sales of consumer electronics is also predicted to boost the demand for ESD trays by 2030.

Restraints: Since ESD trays are very thin and easy to break, handling them can get difficult which is the major factor projected to hinder the market growth.

Covid-19 Impact on the Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Trays Market

The onset of the covid-19 catastrophe has had a negative effect on the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market because of no import-export of raw materials and shutdown of several manufacturing units across the globe. To curb the spread of the coronavirus, governments imposed stringent lockdowns that led to delayed productions of high-tech electronic gadgets and smart home appliances. Moreover, many companies postponed their infrastructure investments and reduced other industrial operations that further deteriorated the market situation. Besides, labor shortages also led to the reduced usage of ESD trays in several end-use industries, thus hindering the market growth during the pandemic chaos.

Segments of the Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Trays Market

The report has fragmented the market into a couple of segments based on end-user and regional analysis.

By end-user, the consumer electronics and computer peripheral sub-segment of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market is anticipated to hold a significant market value of $533.3 million during the analysis timeframe. This growth is attributed to the growing demand for electronic gadgets and other home appliances that directly boosts the demand for ESD trays to prevent tampering of the product while handling or shipping. Moreover, rising import-export of electronic items is also estimated to bolster the sub-segment's growth by 2030.

By regional analysis, the market in the North America region is expected to have the highest market share and grow at 7.5% CAGR during the 2022-2030 analysis years due to the growing adoption of technological devices in automobile and manufacturing industries that consequently boost the demand for ESD trays to prevent tampering of electronic while shipping. Moreover, the presence of some prominent manufacturing companies of such materials is also projected to propel market growth in the North America region by 2030. Additionally, the rising adoption of new equipment in the automobile industry and the increased need for transportation is also predicted to uplift the market growth.

Key Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Trays Market Players

Some key electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market players are

Tandem Equipment Sales Inc. Conductive Containers Inc. Smurfit Kappa Group Global STATCLEAN SYSTEMS PPG Industries Desco Industries DowDuPont TIP Corporation BASF, Elcom (UK) Ltd.

These key players are undertaking various strategies such as product development and enhancement, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For example, in June 2022, BASF, a renowned German chemical company, announced its collaboration with Nano One, a Canada-based battery developer, to co-develop the production of new cathode materials with reduced by-products. This strategic partnership will also provide a revised solution to the additive manufacturing of parts like IC and ESD trays, grippers, and ESD handles.

The report also summarizes many important facets including financial performance of the key market players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments.

