Electronically Scanned Array Market worth $10.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report, the "Electronically Scanned Array Market by Installation, Platform (Air, Marine, Land), Frequency Band, Type, Component, Range, Dimension, Array Geometry and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) - Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Electronically Scanned Array Market is estimated to be USD 7.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2026. The electronically scanned array market is estimated to be USD 7.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2026. Growth of this market can be attributed to the rise in trade of electronically scanned array, developments in the defense sector, and national security sector.

Major players in the electronically scanned array market include SAAB AB (Sweden), Raytheon Technologies (US), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Thales Group (France), Northrop Grumman Corp. (US), Aselsan AS (Turkey), and Lockheed Martin (US). Other key players in the market are Hensoldt AG (Germany), Telephonics Corp. (US), and Src, Inc. (US). The report covers various industry trends and new technological innovations in the electronically scanned array market for the period, 2018-2026.

Development of 4D Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar system (NS50) - Thales Group

NS50 is a 4D active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar system developed by Thales Group. This radar not only provides information about the bearing, range, and elevation of the target but also provides the target's Doppler signature with every scan. The 4D AESA radar system, supported by software, can be used by ship crews to detect, track, and identify threats and make the right decision in critical situations. Eight NS50 4D AESA radar systems were ordered by Royal Netherlands Navy for their LPD and HNLMS Rotterdam ships under a one-year contract.

Air section of platform segment of Electronically scanned array market is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on platform, the air segment is projected to grow from USD 4,213 million in 2021 to USD 5,969 million by 2026, at the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. This segment includes fixed-wing aircraft, rotary-wing aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Single frequency segment is estimated to be the largest share in Electronically scanned array market

Based on frequency band, the single frequency segment is projected to lead the electronically scanned array market during the forecast period. This segment accounted for 80.9% of the market in 2021. It is further divided into X-band, S-band, C-band, K-band, and VHF band.

Fire control radar segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the electronically scanned array market by Installation during the forecast period

Based on installation, the fire control radar segment is expected to lead the electronically scanned array market during the forecast period. This segment accounted for a share of 37% of the market in 2021.

Long Range Radar segment projected to lead the electronically scanned array market during the forecast period

Based on range, the long-range radar segment led the electronically scanned array market during the forecast period with a share of 40% in 2021.

North America region accounts for largest market share in Electronically scanned array market

North America led the electronically scanned array market in 2021, with the US accounting for the largest share of the regional market. The growing demand for electronically scanned arrays in the US, Canada, Mexico and the development of new and technologically advanced radars like SDR and solid-state radar are key factors driving the market in North America.

Major players in the electronically scanned array market include SAAB AB (Sweden), Raytheon Technologies (US), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Thales Group (France), Northrop Grumman Corp. (US) and Lockheed Martin (US). Other key players in the electronically scanned array market include Hensoldt AG (Germany), Telephonics Corp. (US), and Src, Inc. (US).

