Electronic Waste Recycling Market to Reach $84.3 Billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Electronic Waste Recycling Market' Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Material Type (Metals, Plastics, Glass), Recycling Technology (Pyrometallurgy, Hydrometallurgy), Device Type (Household Appliances, Consumer Electronics), Source—Global Forecast to 2031.

The electronic waste recycling market is expected to reach $84.3 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2024 to 2031.

Download FREE PDF Brochure Of Electronic Waste Recycling Market -

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=6045

Electronic waste (e-waste) recycling involves the collection, processing, and disposal of electronic products that are no longer in use or have reached the end of their lifecycle. E-waste includes items such as smartphones, computers, televisions, and other electrical appliances. Recycling these products helps recover valuable materials like metals, plastics, and glass, reducing environmental impact and promoting resource efficiency.

The growth of this market is driven by the shortened lifecycle of electronic devices, increasing device usage, rising e-waste generation globally, and strict government regulations on e-waste disposal. Additionally, innovations in recycling technologies, government subsidies and incentives to promote sustainable recycling practices, and growing demand for consumer electronics are expected to create significant opportunities for market participants.

Get Insightful Data On Regions, Market Segments, Customer Landscape, And Top Companies (Charts, Tables, Figures And More) -

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=6045

Key Players:

Some of the major players studied in this report are UMICORE NV (Belgium), Boliden Group (Sweden), Aurubis AG (Germany), Veolia Environment SA (France), Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd. (Singapore), Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. (U.S.), Stena Metall AB (Sweden), Tetronics International Limited (UK), Attero Recycling Pvt. Ltd. (India), Quantum Lifecycle Partners (Canada), Great Lakes Electronics Corporation (U.S.), Sembcorp Industries (Singapore), Cleanaway (Australia), Greentek Solutions, LLC (U.S.), and WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C. (U.S.).

Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Research Report -

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=6045

The global electronic waste recycling market is segmented by material type (metals (precious metals (gold, silver, platinum, other precious metals), base metals (copper, iron, nickel, tin, lead, aluminium, zinc, other base metals), plastics, glass, and other material type), recycling technology (mechanical separation, chemical separation, pyrometallurgy, hydrometallurgy, other recycling technologies), device type (household appliances (major appliances (refrigerators, washing machines, stoves/ovens, dishwashers, air conditioners, other major appliances), small appliances (light bulbs, toasters, blenders, coffee makers, kettles, mixers, vacuum cleaners, irons, other small appliances), consumer electronics (smartphones and tablets, laptops and desktops, televisions, audio devices, stereos, cameras, Dvd players, other consumer electronics), IT & telecommunications devices (servers, networking equipment, peripherals, telecommunication devices, storage devices, other IT & telecommunication devices), medical devices (diagnostic devices, therapeutic devices, monitoring devices, implantable devices, surgical devices, other medical devices), other device types), and source (residential, commercial, industrial). This study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Key Findings in the Electronic Waste Recycling Market Study:

Among the material types studied in this report, the precious metals segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Precious metals from electronic waste, such as gold, silver, and platinum, are highly sought after for their value and recyclability in various industrial applications. This segment's growth is driven by the increasing demand for gold and silver in electronics manufacturing, the rising prices of precious metals, the need for sustainable resource recovery, growing awareness of the environmental impact of mining, and advancements in recycling technologies that improve recovery efficiency.

Among the recycling technologies studied in this report, the hydrometallurgy segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by several factors, including the growing demand for environmentally safe recycling methods, increasing regulation around e-waste disposal, the efficiency of hydrometallurgical processes in recovering valuable materials, rising investments in green technologies, and the growing volume of electronic waste requiring sustainable solutions.

Among the consumer electronics studied in this report, the powered seats segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by several factors, including the increasing adoption of consumer electronics, rapid product obsolescence, growing awareness of e-waste recycling, rising demand for secondary raw materials, and regulatory pressure for responsible disposal of electronics.

Among the sources studied in this report, the residential segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by several factors, including shorter product lifecycles, rising awareness of e-waste recycling at the consumer level, government initiatives promoting recycling, and the growing focus on reducing landfill waste through proper disposal.

IMMEDIATE DELIVERY AVAILABLE | BUY THIS RESEARCH REPORT (Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures and More)-

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/60898920

Among the regions studied in this report, Asia-Pacific is poised to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to several factors, including the region's rapid population growth, rising demand for electronic devices, and the implementation of government regulations and policies aimed at promoting e-waste recycling. Additionally, countries like China, India, and Indonesia are major contributors to both the generation and recycling of e-waste, which further propels the growth of this market in Asia-Pacific.

Scope of the Report:

Electronic Waste Recycling Market Assessment—by Material Type

Metals

Precious Metals

Gold



Silver



Platinum



Other Precious Metals

Base Metals

Copper



Iron



Nickel



Tin



Lead



Aluminium



Zinc



Other Base Metals

Plastics

Glass

Other Material Types

Electronic Waste Recycling Market Assessment—by Recycling Technology

Mechanical Separation

Chemical Separation

Pyrometallurgy

Hydrometallurgy

Other Recycling Technologies

Electronic Waste Recycling Market Assessment—by Device Type

Household Appliances

Major Appliances



Refrigerators





Washing Machines





Stoves/Ovens





Dishwashers





Air Conditioners





Other Major Appliances



Small Appliances



Light Bulbs





Toasters





Blenders





Coffee Makers





Kettles





Mixers





Vacuum Cleaners





Irons





Other Small Appliances



Consumer Electronics



Smartphones and Tablets





Laptops and Desktops





Televisions





Audio Devices





Stereos





Cameras





DVD Players





Other Consumer Electronics



IT & Telecommunications Devices



Servers





Networking Equipment





Peripherals





Telecommunication Devices





Storage Devices





Other IT & Telecommunication Devices



Medical Devices



Diagnostic Devices





Therapeutic Devices





Monitoring Devices





Implantable Devices





Surgical Devices





Other Medical Devices



Other Device Types

Electronic Waste Recycling Market Assessment—by Source

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Electronic Waste Recycling Market Assessment—by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Norway



Netherlands



Sweden



Denmark



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Indonesia



Australia & New Zealand

&

South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

(RoAPAC) Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

(RoLATAM) Middle East & Africa

& Israel



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Rest of Middle East & Africa (RoMEA)

Related Reports:

E-waste Management Market by Method (Recycling, Dispose/Trash (Landfill, Incineration)), Source (Household, Industrial, IT & Telecom, Medical, Consumer), Material (Metal (Ferrous, Non-Ferrous), Plastic), Geography - Global Forecast to 2031

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/e-waste-management-market-5003

EV Battery Recycling Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Li-ion), Source (Commercial, Passenger), Process (Pyro, Hydro), Model (Contractual, Direct-to-market), Material (Graphite, Lithium), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ev-battery-recycling-market-5483

Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Model (Contractual Services, Direct-to-Market), Battery Type (LCO, LFP, LMO, NCA, NMC, LTO), Process (Pyrometallurgical, Hydrometallurgical) - Global Forecast to 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/li-ion-battery-recycling-market-5481

Black Mass Recycling Market by Battery Source (Automotive Batteries, Industrial Batteries), Battery Type (Li-ion Battery, Nickel–metal Hydride Battery), Recycling Process (Pyrometallurgical Process, Hydrometallurgical Process) - Global Forecast to 2030 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/black-mass-recycling-market-5725

Waste Management Market by Waste Type (Hazardous Waste, Industrial Waste, E-waste), Waste Management Method (Land Filling, Recycling, Incineration), and Source (Residential, Commercial, Municipal, and Industrial) - Global Forecast to 2030 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/waste-management-market-5583

Smart Waste Management Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Function (Smart Collection, Processing, Disposal), Application (Residential & Municipality, Industrial, Commercial, Construction & Demolition), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/smart-waste-management-market-5063

Electronic Waste Recycling Market Research Summary

Particulars Details Number of Pages 450 Format PDF Forecast Period 2024–2031 Base Year 2023 CAGR (Value) 13.6 % Market Size (Value) USD 84.3 Billion by 2031 Segments Covered By Material Type Metals

Precious Metals



Gold





Silver





Platinum





Other Precious Metals



Base Metals



Copper





Iron





Nickel





Tin





Lead





Aluminium





Zinc





Other Base Metals

Plastics

Glass

Other Material Types By Recycling Technology Mechanical Separation

Chemical Separation

Pyrometallurgy

Hydrometallurgy

Other Recycling Technologies By Device Type Household Appliances

Major Appliances



Refrigerators





Washing Machines





Stoves/Ovens





Dishwashers





Air Conditioners





Other Major Appliances



Small Appliances



Light Bulbs





Toasters





Blenders





Coffee Makers





Kettles





Mixers





Vacuum Cleaners





Irons





Other Small Appliances



Consumer Electronics



Smartphones and Tablets





Laptops and Desktops





Televisions





Audio Devices





Stereos





Cameras





DVD Players





Other Consumer Electronics



IT & Telecommunications Devices



Servers





Networking Equipment





Peripherals





Telecommunication Devices





Storage Devices





Other IT & Telecommunication Devices



Medical Devices



Diagnostic Devices





Therapeutic Devices





Monitoring Devices





Implantable Devices





Surgical Devices





Other Medical Devices



Other Device Types By Source Residential

Commercial

Industrial Countries Covered North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Norway, Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa (UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Key Companies UMICORE NV (Belgium), Boliden Group (Sweden), Aurubis AG (Germany), Veolia Environment SA (France), Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd. (Singapore), Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. (U.S.), Stena Metall AB (Sweden), Tetronics International Limited (U.K.), Attero Recycling Pvt. Ltd. (India), Quantum Lifecycle Partners (Canada), Great Lakes Electronics Corporation (U.S.), Sembcorp Industries (Singapore), Cleanaway (Australia), Greentek Solutions, LLC (U.S.), and WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C. (U.S.)

About Meticulous Research Pvt. Ltd.

We are a trusted research partner for leading businesses worldwide, empowering Fortune 500 organizations and emerging enterprises with market intelligence designed to drive revenue transformation and strategic growth. Our insights reveal future growth opportunities, equipping clients with a competitive edge through a versatile suite of research solutions—including syndicated reports, custom research, and direct analyst engagement. Each year, we conduct over 300 syndicated studies and manage 60+ consulting engagements across eight major sectors and 20+ geographic markets, all to deliver targeted business insights that help our clients lead in a rapidly evolving global market.

With a strong focus on problem-solving for complex business challenges, our research enables organizations to navigate change with assertion, aligning it with strategic pathways for sustainable growth. By identifying innovative and effective solutions, we empower leaders to make impactful decisions that drive operational excellence and fuel innovation. We are committed to crafting insights that enhance business performance and help our clients unlock new revenue opportunities, positioning them for long-term success in the competitive global marketplace.

Contact:

Meticulous Market Research Pvt.Ltd.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Meticulousblog.org | Top Market Research Reports Blog - https://meticulousblog.org/

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/1280/electronic-waste-recycling-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg