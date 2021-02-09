Electronic Skin Market Size To Witness Expansion At 20.5% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rising Technological Development in Healthcare Sector | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., Feb 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electronic skin market size is estimated to touch USD 19.6 billion, by the end of 2027, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% over the forecast period, 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Million Insights. The increasing aging population along technological development in healthcare is mainly boosting market growth. Additionally, in the e-textile field, researchers use 3D printing for harvest & storing electricity. In addition, the companies have increased their expenditure on R&D development, which is projected to foster market growth.

For example, Xenoma has developed an e-skin that can monitor health & fitness using printed circuit fabric. Several researchers in the medical are focusing on e-skin application using biomedical and robotic systems. The soft sensors are placed on the skin and the data collected is then integrated with the machine learning process for monitoring tract treatment. In addition, the sensors also track biological parameters like motion, cardiac rhythm, temperature, and breathing.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Electronic Skin Market" Report 2027.

Several players in the industry offer soft biosensor systems that help to measure medical data continuously. The e-skins are effective than normal check-ups, that can monitor electric pulse easily. The growing emphasis on self-monitoring and rising diabetes patients are also contributing to market growth. According to the International Diabetes Federation, the total diabetic patient number is projected to increase by up to 700 million by 2045.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2019, North America held the largest market share in the global market.





held the largest market share in the global market. Based on product, the electronic patches segment is projected to dominate the market over the forecast period.





The stretchable circuit component segment led the market on owing to its rising application in e-textile and healthcare sectors.





By Sensors, the tactile sensor segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027.





The drug delivery system application segment is projected to grow the fastest growing CAGR over the forecast period.





Key players in the industry continuously focus on developing innovative products by investing in R&D activities.

Browse 108 page research report with TOC on "Global Electronic Skin Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-electronic-skin-market

Million Insights has segmented the global electronic skin market on the basis of product, component, sensor, application, and region:

Electronic Skin Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Electronic skin suits



Electronic patches

Electronic Skin Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Stretchable circuits



Photovoltaic systems



Stretchable conductors



Electroactive polymers

Electronic Skin Sensors Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Tactile sensors



Chemical sensors



Electrophysiological sensors



Others

Electronic Skin Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Health monitoring systems



Drug delivery systems



Cosmetics

Electronic Skin Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

The U.K



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players in Electronic Skin Market

MC10



Xenoma



ViVaLNK



GENTAG, Inc.



DIALOG Semiconductors



Bloomlife

Explore the Latest Press Releases by Million Insights:

Automotive Cyber Security Market - The global automotive cyber security market is projected to reach USD 5.56 billion by 2025. A growing data breaching incidence owing to increasing number of automated and connected vehicles is a major factor driving the market growth.





The global automotive cyber security market is projected to reach by 2025. A growing data breaching incidence owing to increasing number of automated and connected vehicles is a major factor driving the market growth. Electric Vehicle Market - The demand for the global electric vehicle market is projected to value at $1,212.1 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 41.5 % from 2020 to 2027. The growth can be imputed to the number of government initiatives across the globe to promote the adoption and manufacturing of EVs.





The demand for the global electric vehicle market is projected to value at by 2027, with a CAGR of 41.5 % from 2020 to 2027. The growth can be imputed to the number of government initiatives across the globe to promote the adoption and manufacturing of EVs. Kids Bicycle Market - The global kids bicycle market size is expected to register revenue of USD 4.9 billion by the end of 2025. It is expected to grow with a 2.6% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to increasing demand for bicycles with attractive colors and features among kids coupled with rising awareness about health benefits associated with bicycle riding.





The global kids bicycle market size is expected to register revenue of by the end of 2025. It is expected to grow with a 2.6% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to increasing demand for bicycles with attractive colors and features among kids coupled with rising awareness about health benefits associated with bicycle riding. Baseball Equipment Market - The global baseball equipment market size is projected to touch USD 19.2 billion by the end of 2025. It is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2019 to 2025. Baseball is earning widespread popularity, especially among youngsters and adults due to extensive media coverage and the introduction of several leagues and tournaments of baseball across the globe.

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive marketplace, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: 1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Million Insights