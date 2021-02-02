Electronic Design Automation Software Market to Reach $20.89 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 9.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Rise in adoption of FinFET architecture for designing modern processors, advancement in SoC technology, and increase in penetration of IoT, AI, and VR technology fuel the growth of the global electronic design automation software market

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Electronic Design Automation Software Market by Type (Computer-aided Engineering (CAE), IC Physical Design and Verification, Printed Circuit Board and Multi-chip Module (PCB and MCM), Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) and Services), and Application (Communication, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global electronic design automation software industry was estimated at $10.20 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $20.89 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities:

Rise in adoption of FinFET architecture for designing modern processors, advancement in SoC technology, and increase in penetration of IoT, AI, and VR technology fuel the growth of the global electronic design automation software market. On the other hand, availability of the open-source EDA software impede the growth to some extent. However, surge in demand for compact electronic devices and machine learning in EDA is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Electronic Design Automation Software Market:

The outbreak of the pandemic led to decline in investments and funding in the electronic design automation industry. In addition, factors such as decrease in semiconductor industry revenues, the slowdown in production, and shortage of raw material supply have further impacted the industry.

Nevertheless, the government bodies in all across the world are now implementing unlock procedures to aid the market players in terms of economy. With this drift on board, the industry is anticipated to recover soon.

The Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) segment to dominate by 2027-

Based on type, the Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global electronic design automation software market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. The need of EDA software to offer pre-verified and customizable IP subsystems, architecture design expertise, hardening, signal/power integrity analysis, and IP prototyping kits drive the growth of the segment. On the other hand, the IC Physical Design and Verification segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 12.7% throughout the forecast period, owing to factors such as need for custom IC layout editing, support for the physical implementation of custom digital, analog and mixed-signal designs for device, cell, block , and full chip levels.

The consumer electronics segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on application, the consumer electronics segment accounted for more than one-fifths of the global electronic design automation software market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to dominate by 2027. EDA tools are increasingly used by consumer electronics manufacturers owing to the compact designs of new electronic items. This factor drives the growth of the market in this segment. On the other hand, the automotive segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 11.3% from 2020 to 2027. The fact that automotive field is offering great growth prospects to the Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) and semiconductor IP industries further drives the market growth.

North America garnered the major share in 2019:

Based on geography, the market across North America, garnered the major share in 2019, holding nearly two-fifths of the global electronic design automation software market. North America has the highest rate of adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, cloud, and others. Thus, adoption of machine learning integrated Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software by the electronics manufacturers is boosting the growth of this market. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. This is due to the ever growing smartphone penetration, increasing popularity of smart wearable devices, growing electronic manufacturing companies in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Key players in the industry-

Autodesk

Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Keysight Technologies

Mentor, a Siemens Business

Silvaco Inc.

Synopsys

Aldec Inc.

Altair

Altium LLC

ANSYS Inc.

SOURCE Allied Market Research