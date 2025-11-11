Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size to Reach USD 811.1 Million by 2030 | Rising Demand from Semiconductor and Automotive Sectors | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market is Segmented by Type (Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), IC Physical Design & Verification, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) and Multi-Chip Module (MCM), Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP)), by Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer, Electronics, Industrial, Medical, Telecommunications).

The Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market was estimated to be worth USD 541 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 811.1 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of the Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market:

The Electronic Design Automation market serves as the backbone of global semiconductor innovation, connecting conceptual design with large-scale manufacturing. It enables precision, speed, and reliability across complex chip architectures and multidisciplinary systems. The convergence of cloud computing, AI integration, and system-level co-design transforms EDA into a strategic enabler of digital transformation. Industries from automotive to telecommunications rely on these tools to ensure product quality and performance excellence. With constant miniaturization and new materials driving complexity, the market continues evolving toward intelligent, automated, and sustainable workflows that define the future of semiconductor and electronic design worldwide.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION MARKET:

Computer Aided Engineering enhances the efficiency and accuracy of electronic design processes by enabling simulation, validation, and optimization of complex systems. Within the Electronic Design Automation market, CAE tools support engineers in predicting circuit behavior and ensuring functional integrity before physical prototyping. This reduces design cycles, operational risks, and manufacturing costs. Integration of CAE within the EDA workflow also allows cross-domain collaboration between electrical and mechanical engineers, improving product quality and system-level coherence. As industries increasingly demand high-performance electronics for consumer, automotive, and industrial applications, CAE becomes a key differentiator in reducing time-to-market and ensuring compliance with performance and safety benchmarks across the electronic design ecosystem.

The inclusion of Semiconductor Intellectual Property in design automation workflows drives scalability and efficiency within the EDA ecosystem. SIP modules allow designers to reuse validated functional blocks, minimizing development time and reducing design risks associated with new architectures. The growing complexity of integrated circuits necessitates pre-verified IP components for memory, connectivity, and security, enabling rapid design iterations. SIP fosters collaboration between EDA vendors and semiconductor manufacturers, ensuring seamless integration across toolchains. This standardization promotes faster innovation cycles and cost optimization. As demand for smart devices and connected systems expands, reliance on SIP-enabled automation continues to strengthen, fueling steady growth in the global Electronic Design Automation market.

The automotive industry's evolution toward electrification, autonomy, and connectivity has intensified demand for sophisticated EDA tools. Modern vehicles incorporate complex electronics for control systems, safety, and infotainment, requiring advanced simulation, verification, and embedded software design solutions. EDA tools enable precise modeling of electronic control units and ensure reliability under various operating conditions. The shift to electric and autonomous mobility drives large-scale semiconductor adoption, demanding cross-functional collaboration among chip designers and system integrators. With regulatory standards emphasizing safety and efficiency, automotive manufacturers increasingly invest in EDA platforms to ensure compliance, enhance innovation speed, and manage the rising complexity of vehicle electronics and software-driven architectures.

The escalating intricacy of integrated circuits has made advanced EDA solutions indispensable. Modern chips combine analog, digital, and mixed-signal components, demanding precision in verification and layout optimization. EDA tools streamline multi-layered design workflows, ensuring interoperability among modules. This complexity surge encourages automation in simulation, synthesis, and timing analysis, allowing designers to handle increased transistor density and shrinking geometries efficiently. Continuous innovation in process technologies intensifies this demand further. As manufacturers pursue performance and energy efficiency simultaneously, sophisticated EDA platforms become critical for error detection, design reuse, and accelerated prototyping, anchoring their importance across every stage of semiconductor development.

The integration of AI and ML technologies across industries increases the demand for semiconductors optimized for high-speed data processing. Designing these specialized chips requires robust EDA platforms capable of managing massive data sets and complex interconnections. EDA tools aid in optimizing power distribution, signal routing, and architecture tuning for AI accelerators. Machine learning also enhances EDA functionality itself by enabling predictive design validation and automated layout adjustments. This reciprocal relationship between AI-driven innovation and design automation accelerates the overall market expansion. Companies developing next-generation AI processors heavily rely on EDA systems to meet performance and scalability requirements efficiently.

The proliferation of 5G networks, IoT ecosystems, and data-intensive applications has fueled demand for semiconductors capable of high-speed communication and low latency. EDA tools play a vital role in designing circuits that handle advanced frequency ranges and ensure minimal signal interference. Precision in simulation and electromagnetic verification becomes crucial to meet global connectivity standards. Chipmakers increasingly depend on EDA platforms to integrate high-bandwidth interfaces, antenna modules, and low-power transceivers. This trend not only drives innovation in RF and mixed-signal design but also pushes EDA vendors to develop specialized toolkits catering to the evolving needs of high-speed communication applications across industries.

As electronic systems become more complex and safety-critical, the verification and validation stages have gained unprecedented importance. EDA tools enable exhaustive testing of design logic, functional behavior, and compliance with industry standards. Automation in verification workflows reduces manual errors and shortens development timelines. The rise of automotive safety systems, aerospace electronics, and industrial automation demands rigorous validation through simulation and emulation technologies. Companies prioritize verification-centric EDA investments to minimize costly design re-spins and enhance reliability. The focus on achieving first-time-right designs cements verification tools as a cornerstone of modern EDA strategies across hardware and embedded system design domains.

Cloud-based design platforms are reshaping the Electronic Design Automation market by enhancing collaboration, scalability, and accessibility. Cloud infrastructure supports distributed teams working on shared design environments without hardware limitations. It allows real-time collaboration between design engineers, verification experts, and manufacturing partners. The flexibility of cloud computing also enables on-demand scaling of simulation workloads, reducing project delays. Startups and small design firms benefit from cost-effective subscription models that eliminate upfront software investments. The shift toward cloud-native EDA environments fosters innovation, speeds up iterative design cycles, and ensures data security, making it a key factor driving the modernization of semiconductor design workflows.

ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION MARKET SHARE

Regional growth in the Electronic Design Automation market reflects varying industry priorities and policy frameworks. Asia leads with a robust semiconductor manufacturing base, government-backed initiatives, and extensive talent availability. North America maintains dominance in innovation and software development, driven by strong R&D ecosystems and global EDA providers. Europe focuses on automotive and industrial electronics, emphasizing sustainable design and regulatory compliance. Emerging markets are expanding their design service sectors to attract investment and strengthen self-sufficiency in semiconductor production. Cross-border collaboration and regional specialization create a balanced global market structure, ensuring technological diversity and continued expansion across all EDA application domains.

