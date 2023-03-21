Electronic Article Surveillance System (EAS) Market Expected to Reach USD 1310.55 Million by 2028: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research® provides a comprehensive analysis of the market share, market ranking analysis, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis of these key players. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the global Electronic Article Surveillance System (EAS) Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Electronic Article Surveillance System (EAS) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.27% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 1013.34 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1310.55 Million by the end of the forecast period.

Electronic Article Surveillance System (EAS) Market Overview

The global market for Electronic Article Surveillance System (EAS) is on the rise. EAS is a technology that enhances inventory control and prevents stealing in various settings, including retail establishments, libraries, industrial settings, and more. This market is expected to grow due to various key drivers such as upgrading of retail outlets, rising incidences of theft and shoplifting, and increased demand for traffic counts and inventory intelligence systems. Additionally, the market for EAS systems is predicted to increase quickly due to the growing interest in digital technologies and the combination of RFID with EAS.

The Electronic Article Surveillance System (EAS) uses tags that are electronically detectable to safeguard goods. The system includes an electronic antenna, a deactivator or detacher, and an electronic tag. The alarm system is activated in case of any theft attempt. EAS is used in establishments like supermarkets, clothing boutiques, and other retail outlets. The global EAS market has several key players, including Shenzhen Emeno Technology, Softdel, TAG Company, Johnson Controls, Checkpoint Systems, Agon Systems, ALL-TAG Corporation, Amersec, Ketec, and WG Security Products.

The key players in the market are implementing key development strategies to expand their market share and improve their market ranking analysis. They are focused on developing new technologies to improve EAS and transform them into necessary software for sophisticated video monitoring. The market has several prospects for expansion due to the rising demand for EAS systems in the healthcare industry and the strong potential for growth in emerging economies.

The electronic article surveillance system (EAS) market is segmented based on the type of tags used, including labels, hard and soft tags, detachers, and others. The market is also segmented based on the end-users, including retail establishments, libraries, and industrial settings. The key trends driving the market include the increasing use of digital technologies and the growing need for inventory intelligence systems.

However, the market is also restrained by the high cost of EAS systems and the growing concerns over privacy and data security. The competitive landscape of the EAS market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several key players. The key players are focused on expanding their market share through strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Overall, the global electronic article surveillance system (EAS) market is expected to grow significantly due to the rising demand for advanced inventory control and theft prevention technologies. The market has several key drivers and opportunities for growth, including the integration of RFID with EAS and the strong potential for growth in emerging economies.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Electronic Article Surveillance System (EAS) Market into Component, Type, And Geography.

Electronic Article Surveillance System (EAS) Market, by Component

Tags



Antennas



Detachers

Electronic Article Surveillance System (EAS) Market, by Type

Magneto-harmonic



Acousto-magnetic



Radiofrequency



Microwave

Electronic Article Surveillance System (EAS) Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

