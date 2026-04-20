Electrolux unveils 'The Swedish Home' - Scandinavian calm and human-centric innovation at Milan Design Week 2026

STOCKHOLM, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Group, under its premium brand Electrolux, presents The Swedish Home at Milan Design Week 2026, a design statement responding to a clear European reality: modern life and homes feel overstimulating, and people increasingly seek environments that support calm, clarity and emotional wellbeing.¹ Rooted in Scandinavian principles of simplicity, softness and human-centered thinking, The Swedish Home shows how small, intentional choices in light, color, materials and technology can help restore balance in today's fast-paced lives.²

Across Europe, studies reveal a clear emotional shift: people feel mentally overloaded and want their home to help them slow down, breathe and live more intentionally.² City living, rising distractions and growing cognitive pressure are becoming the norm, turning people's homes from a place of relaxation into another source of stress.³ This has given rise to increased attention on wellness, with trends showing a rise in analogue living, emotional reset behaviors and demand for calmer, wellbeing supportive environments.⁴

"Design shapes how people feel every single day", says Joaquín García Sanchis, Global Head of Design at Electrolux Group. "With The Swedish Home, we're elevating the role of design beyond appliances to include the emotional experience of the entire home. Calm, clarity and ease should be fundamental to how we live and Electrolux is committed to leading that shift."

Human-centered innovations designed to make daily life more enjoyable

The in-app feature AI TasteAssist, available on select oven models,⁵ brings confidence to everyday cooking. Using AI, the app reads online recipes and automatically translates them into optimized oven settings, helping users achieve more reliable, consistent results with less guesswork. It analyses key elements such as temperature, timing, preheating and ingredients, then finetunes the oven's settings to enhance flavor and texture. From bread and roasted vegetables to entirely new dishes.

The Electrolux 700 MealAssist oven with PizzaExpert functionality delivers restaurant quality pizza at home in 2 ½ minutes at 340°C.⁶ The only domestic oven expert approved by Scuola Italiana Pizzaioli. Whether using fresh dough or semihomemade bases, PizzaExpert helps achieve impressive results with an airy, chewy texture and perfect crust. More than speed, it turns quick cravings into meaningful and shared rituals. Because great food is as much about connection as it is about taste.

The award-winning SaphirMatt® induction hob brings Scandinavian calm to the kitchen through a matt surface that softens light and cuts glare, replacing visual noise with tactile quiet. It's Scandinavian minimal with modern aesthetic. The surface is up to ten times more scratch resistant than a standard hob surface,⁷ resists fingerprints and maintains its refined look over time. By reducing sensory overstimulation and elevating daily movement, SaphirMatt® creates a cooking experience that feels calmer, purposeful and more intentional.

The new award-winning dishwasher range with QuickSelect 2.0 display, the only time-based interface of its kind on the European market,⁸ streamlines cycle selection into one effortless gesture, helping to reduce decision fatigue. The range offers models with softgliding baskets, lighttouch door movement and whisperquiet⁹ operation create a smooth, seamless experience. Flexible loading protects delicate glassware, fits larger items and even accommodates oven trays.¹⁰

Enjoy Nordic elegance with the new counter-top Timeless Collection. Off white color tones with matt finishes, rounded edges and soft silhouettes designed to fit beautifully into any kitchen. Grounded in Scandinavian simplicity and timeless form.

Celebrating AEG design through sound, taste and color workshops

At the same location, an exciting new generation of appliances, that are as perfect in form as they are in function, are the backdrop for immersive experiences. The installation is a homage to modernist thinking and celebrates the heritage that helped shaped the Bauhaus Design movement. AEG invites visitors to discover how precise innovation can elevate everyday living through product, colour and flavour experiences that are crafted to inspire and delight.

Experience The Swedish Home at Milan Design Week 2026

21–26 April – Via Melzo 12, Milan

A multisensory journey that promotes Scandinavian living through curated moments of calm, Design Talks with Electrolux experts, interactive workshops, Swedish-inspired food and sustainable cooking workshops for kids.

Join us at: https://www.electrolux.it/promotions/design-week/

Sources

¹ European cognitive overload / overstimulated environments

Frontiers in Cognition (2023) – The impact of digital technology on cognitive functions

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/cognition/articles/10.3389/fcogn.2023.1203077/full

² Europeans experiencing mental overload & desire for calm

Eurostat – Key Figures on European Living Conditions 2025

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/en/web/products-key-figures/w/ks-01-25-032

³ Dense urban living & housing pressure increasing cognitive stress

Eurostat – Housing in Europe 2025

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/interactive-publications/housing-2025

CBRE – European Real Estate Market Outlook Mid-Year 2025 (EU housing shortage ~9.6m)

https://www.cbre.com/insights/books/european-real-estate-market-outlook-mid-year-review-2025/living

⁴ Analogue living & emotional-reset behaviours across Europe

Global Wellness Summit – Future of Wellness 2025: Analog Wellness (Trend #1)

https://babylonstoren.com/assets/gws-trends-report-2025.pdf

Global Wellness Institute – Analog Wellness

https://globalwellnessinstitute.org/global-wellness-institute-blog/2025/02/19/analog-wellness/x

⁵ Available on select CookSmart Touch 60 cm oven models.

⁶ Based on internal tests on Electrolux 7000 MealAssist with PizzaExpert oven (preheating 25 min; baking at 340 °C), validated by Scuola Italiana Pizzaioli.

⁷ Based on abrasion tests conducted by an external Swiss laboratory (IEC 60068-2-70). Scratch visibility assessed internally versus standard Electrolux ceramic-glass hobs without special treatment.

⁸ UI showing correlation between time and energy when selecting a cycle, European market.

⁹ 35 dB based on AEG 9000 / 9000 XXL models (37 dB on energy label) using Eco cycle with ExtraSilent option, measured according to EN 60704-1 and EN 60704-2-3.

¹⁰ Available in selected series.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07.

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